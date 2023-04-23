Subscribe
Previous / Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha Next / Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film
MotoGP News

Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team

Jorge Martin admits “I had pain” when Ducati informed him he would not be stepping up to its factory squad for the 2023 MotoGP season.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team

The Pramac rider was locked in a head-to-head duel with Gresini’s Enea Bastianini across the 2022 campaign to secure the factory seat being vacated by Jack Miller, who signed a two-year deal with KTM.

With Bastianini winning four races in 2022 on a 2021-spec bike and finishing third in the championship, he was given the nod to join world champion Francesco Bagnaia at the factory Ducati squad.

Martin, meanwhile, remains at Pramac on a factory contract with machine parity to Bagnaia and Bastianini.

The one-time MotoGP race winner will not see a factory team Ducati seat until 2025 at the earliest, with Bastianini and Bagnaia signed up for two more years, while Martin in recent weeks has been linked to Yamaha.

Commenting on Ducati denying him a factory team step at the Americas Grand Prix, Martin said: “For sure, I had pain in the moment they told me I wasn’t going there because I thought I was going.

“So, then there was this big change in the middle of the season.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“At least I have the same material as the factory riders, because last year I had different [machinery].

“And I feel like now, there is no excuses. It’s just myself [who can prove my worth].

“I feel confident. I did a few mistakes in qualifying [in Austin], so I need to improve these moments.

“But I feel fast from the first test, every race I’ve been super competitive.

“So, I feel like I am constant, I can do really good races. For sure my target is to do a great job and maybe I can be close to Pecco in red.”

Read Also:

Bastianini’s factory Ducati switch hasn’t gone to plan so far in 2023, with the Italian sidelined since the Portugal sprint on the opening weekend of the campaign when he suffered a broken shoulder in a collision with Luca Marini.

Martin currently sits 11th in the standings on 29 points after crashing out on the opening lap of the Americas GP and taking Gresini’s Alex Marquez with him.

shares
comments

Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha

Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha

Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha

MotoGP

Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha Morbidelli has until summer to secure his MotoGP future with Yamaha

FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP

FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP

MotoGP

FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Jorge Martin More
Jorge Martin
“Really weak” Martin surprised to lead Friday COTA MotoGP practice

“Really weak” Martin surprised to lead Friday COTA MotoGP practice

MotoGP
Americas GP

“Really weak” Martin surprised to lead Friday COTA MotoGP practice “Really weak” Martin surprised to lead Friday COTA MotoGP practice

Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

MotoGP
Pramac Racing launch

Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
French GP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Ducati Team More
Ducati Team
Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

MotoGP
Americas GP

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

Bagnaia: FP2 sessions "stressful" under new MotoGP weekend format

Bagnaia: FP2 sessions "stressful" under new MotoGP weekend format

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Bagnaia: FP2 sessions "stressful" under new MotoGP weekend format Bagnaia: FP2 sessions "stressful" under new MotoGP weekend format

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Japanese GP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II

Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

F1 Formula 1

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe