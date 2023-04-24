Subscribe
Previous / Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film

Warner Bros will co-produce a MotoGP-inspired fiction feature film to be released in 2025, Autosport has learned.

By:
Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film

Titled 'Idols', the film's script will recreate fictitious races supported by real images of the three world championship categories - MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.

Some will be edited, while others will be shot specifically for the film during future grand prix weekends.

The film's main protagonist is a Moto2 rider who comes to the world championship from the FIM JuniorGP series, and is presented with the opportunity to compete in a MotoGP wildcard race.

The idea for the film is for it to be a high-action youth drama, spiced with romance, adventure and an engaging plot aimed at younger audiences around the world.

Shooting of the film is expected to begin at the end of the year and extend through 2024, with the movie scheduled for release in 2025.

The identity of the leading actors has not yet been finalised, although Autosport understands that they will be international, well-known stars.

To ensure the success of the project, Warner Bros. will be in charge of the international distribution, partnering in the production with Mogambo and 4CATS.

In addition to Warner Bros Entertainment, Mogambo and 4CATS, the film will be produced by Andrew Eaton, the man responsible for the movie Rush, which centred on the rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda in Formula 1.

Alonso Lopez, Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Speed Up Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Autosport understands MotoGP teams and sponsors have welcomed the initiative, which is aimed at attracting a younger audience.

The new project comes as Hollywood star Brad Pitt, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and director Joe Kosinski continue work on a forthcoming movie based around F1.

The as yet unnamed film is being made by the team behind Top Gun: Maverick, with Lewis Hamilton serving as a producer and consultant.

Read Also:

It is set to start production in the coming weeks from a base at Silverstone, with some of the action to be shot around real race events with the filming fitted around the regular schedule.

Pitt, Bruckheimer and Kosinski met team bosses at last year’s US GP in Austin, and talks have continued since then on how teams will be involved.

While stressing the film’s importance in terms of promoting motorsport, series CEO Stefano Domenicali has cautioned that F1 will have to “control” the production so that it doesn’t interfere with the real action on race weekends.

shares
comments

Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team
More
German Garcia Casanova
Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy

Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy

MotoGP

Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Latest news

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

MISC General

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

WRC WRC

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

FE Formula E
Berlin Rookie Test

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

F1 Formula 1

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe