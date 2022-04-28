Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Quartararo ‘doesn’t agree’ with incoming MotoGP testing reduction
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Marquez: Honda has “ideas” to fix its troubled MotoGP bike at Jerez

Marc Marquez says Honda already has “ideas” on how to fix its troubled 2022 MotoGP bike at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix after it was “too far” off in Portugal.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez: Honda has “ideas” to fix its troubled MotoGP bike at Jerez

The six-time MotoGP world champion was the first Honda across the line last week at Portimao, but was 16 seconds off the win down in sixth spot having been expected to fight for the podium.

All Honda riders have made complaints about the marque’s radically overhauled challenger for 2022 in recent rounds despite the bike being met with praise at the pre-season tests and the first round of the campaign.

Marquez has always been sceptical of the 2022 bike, however, as its rear-biased design ethos has made it harder for him to utilise his key riding strength of braking.

Ahead of the Jerez race this weekend, Marquez says Honda has ideas to try on the bike, while he feels he has his own improvements to make.

“Of course, in Portimao we were too far,” Marquez said on Thursday at Jerez.  “OK, you can check [the result], sixth position was not bad.

“But we were too far from the podium, from the victory. We struggled a lot in the race.

“But anyway, we will try to find the way to be faster here in Jerez.

“Of course, already we have some ideas to try not only on the bike, but also myself.

“I need to keep improving and we are working on it. We will see how we start in FP1 and from that point start to understand a direction.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Dorna

After the Portimao race, Marquez’s team-mate Pol Espargaro said the bike suffered from a lack of rear grip – something the new design philosophy was meant to eradicate.

At Jerez, Marquez said the big issue is how the bike turns on tighter circuits and isn’t sure how long it will take Honda to find a permanent fix.

“This is the big question,” Marquez, who is 38 points off the championship lead currently, replied when asked how long he feels it will take to fix the bike’s issues.

“It’s true that it’s a bike that in a big circuit that is working really good, like we saw in the pre-season in Malaysia, in Qatar.

“But as soon as we arrive to small circuits and you need to turn in a short time, there is where we struggle a lot and it’s where we need to understand.

“If the solution is close or far, we don’t know. The potential is there, but we need to find the way to take profit of that potential.”

Read Also:

On the Monday following the Spanish GP, there will be the first of three one-day tests that will take place in-season in 2022.

Many have pegged this as an important test for Honda, but Marquez admits his work begins in FP1 on Friday as the Japanese marque must find a proper base set-up before it can begin trying new parts.

“We are in a different situation and my Monday test starts tomorrow,” he added. “So tomorrow we will start to try things – not new things.

“First of all we need to try to find a base [set-up]. They [our rivals] have a good base, they are fighting for the championship for that reason. When you have a good base, you are able to be fast everywhere.

“It’s there where we need to work, trying to find first of all a base where we feel comfortable and from that point try new things.”

shares
comments
Quartararo ‘doesn’t agree’ with incoming MotoGP testing reduction
Previous article

Quartararo ‘doesn’t agree’ with incoming MotoGP testing reduction
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo ‘doesn’t agree’ with incoming MotoGP testing reduction Portugal GP
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t agree’ with incoming MotoGP testing reduction

Overtaking in modern MotoGP now “so hard” - Miller Portugal GP
MotoGP

Overtaking in modern MotoGP now “so hard” - Miller

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Portugal GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Marquez: Honda has “ideas” to fix its troubled MotoGP bike at Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Honda has “ideas” to fix its troubled MotoGP bike at Jerez

Quartararo ‘doesn’t agree’ with incoming MotoGP testing reduction
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t agree’ with incoming MotoGP testing reduction

Overtaking in modern MotoGP now “so hard” - Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Overtaking in modern MotoGP now “so hard” - Miller

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: What is it, where is it and when is it
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: What is it, where is it and when is it

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Plus

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.