Marquez expects rivals to risk more in hunt for MotoGP title

Marc Marquez says he is under no extra pressure despite re-emerging as a genuine MotoGP title contender this year, insisting that winning another championship would not change his life.

After battling with severe physical limitations in the early part of the 2026 season and missing two races due to surgery, Marquez has mounted an impressive comeback on the factory Ducati, winning three of the last four grands prix.

His resurgence erased a 100-point deficit, lifting him to third in the standings and just 18 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin.

With several of his rivals struggling for consistency, many now regard the Spaniard as the favourite for winning an eighth MotoGP crown and 10th world title this year - one more than Valentino Rossi.

But the 33-year-old played down the significance of adding another championship to his CV, having already completed a successful comeback from his Jerez 2020 injuries when he romped to the title in Japan last year.

Instead, he expects some of his rivals to put more on the line in the championship run-in, with the likes of Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Fabio di Giannantonio all having yet to win a premier class title.

“Five riders within 24 points. We start from zero. 24 points is quite nothing,” he said ahead of the Silverstone race.

“It's better to have that advantage that I don't have. But it's true that we are five riders fighting for the championship. And yeah, we will try to do our best, try to find the best way to be in good shape until the end.





Watch: Pedro Acosta Back from Vacation

“It's true that from that group of riders, there are three riders who are fighting for their first world championship in MotoGP.

“So, if you are world champion, it will change your life in the future. My life will not change, one more championship or not. But for them, yes. So that means that they will put a lot of intensity. I'm saying it like this because we need to be very attentive because they will push a lot.”

Among the leading title contenders, only Marquez and Martin have previously experienced and won a championship battle in MotoGP. Marquez said he is keen to capitalise on the “second chance” handed to him by his rivals, but does not feel the burden of expectations on him.

“If you ask them, they will say the favourite is the one that has more championships,” said Marquez. “Because it is easier not to have the pressure [of being the title favourite] than to have it. But honestly speaking, I don't feel the pressure because my ambition is the same.

“I will try, but one more championship or not will not change my future life. And for them, they can change. So, saying that, they will push. They are very good riders and we will try to fight with them.

"They've given me a second chance. I was completely out. With a 100-point advantage, if the leader had done a half-decent job, I wouldn't have been able to catch him. We will try to take advantage of it. We will try to fight until the end.”

Read Also: MotoGP MotoGP title challenger Bezzecchi pessimistic for British GP