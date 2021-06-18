Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP
MotoGP / German GP News

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

By:
Co-author:
Matteo Nugnes

Marc Marquez says he “cannot imagine” following in Valentino Rossi’s footsteps and remaining in MotoGP despite not having “options” to fight for podiums, though he appreciates the Italian’s drive.

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

Rossi is in his 26th season of grand prix racing in 2021, but so far it has been the worst of his career having only scored 15 points from the opening seven races and shown nothing close to podium potential on the Petronas SRT Yamaha.

The Italian – who was 21st after Friday’s practice for the German Grand Prix – will decide on his future beyond 2022 in the summer break, though retirement appears to be looming.

In his nine years in MotoGP, Marquez is just one title shy of Rossi’s tally of seven and is expected to surpass this once he returns to full fitness following his nine-month injury layoff last year.

In a recent interview triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo said he enjoyed winning more than he did racing, with Marquez asked if he shared in this view on Friday at the Sachsenring.

“One of the motivations to be here is because I like the taste of the podiums and winning races and being competitive,” he said.

“As soon as I feel I cannot be competitive and fighting for the top positions, then it’s time to reconsider many things.

“But it’s sure it’s not the actual situation, the actual situation is I have some limitations that I am working on and the target is to have some extra motivation to be or to ride in the same way as the past.

“But it’s true if you win many races and many championships in the past, the way when you don’t win is you need extra fuel, [for] the victories. The emotions give to you extra fuel, extra motivation and a winner needs this.

“Especially for this reason, I say I’m very surprised and I appreciate, but at the same time I’m surprised the way that Valentino accepts this because now Valentino is riding, he doesn’t have options but he is still enjoying – or looks like he’s enjoying.

“But in his position for example, I cannot imagine – maybe in the future, I don’t know – but I cannot imagine staying in this championship and don’t have a chance to stay even in the podium.”

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In response to this, Rossi said continuing “made sense” as he “hoped” he could be more competitive than he is, but concedes his current form is “no fun”.

"When I talk about these things I always seem to be quite clear,” Rossi said.

"This year I continued because I hoped to be more competitive, maybe not fight for the world championship, but to be up there, have some good races and be in the top five.

"Maybe get on the podium on the right day, but still be close and be a protagonist.

"So, in my head it made sense, but the results are worse than we expected and of course I don't like racing to finish 16th or 20th either.

“Last year was a very strange, atypical season.

“There was the COVID, then I had just changed crew chief and I would have liked to compete in a real season.

"But it's no fun for me to finish 16th either."

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

Previous article

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Bottas and Hamilton

1h
2
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

6h
3
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1

4h
4
Formula 1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

3h
5
Formula 1

Bottas: 'Hard to say' if improvement down to Mercedes F1 chassis change

27min
Latest news
Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

6m
Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP
MGP

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

1h
German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th
MGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th

2h
Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022
MGP

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

5h
German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo
MGP

German MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1 from Quartararo

6h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP German GP
MotoGP

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th German GP
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Valentino Rossi More
Valentino Rossi
Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race Catalan GP
MotoGP

Rossi “expected more” from “very negative” Catalunya MotoGP race

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus
MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

F1 French GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Bottas and Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Bottas and Hamilton

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton and Verstappen in FP1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

Bottas: 'Hard to say' if improvement down to Mercedes F1 chassis change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: 'Hard to say' if improvement down to Mercedes F1 chassis change

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Latest news

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira leads FP2 from Quartararo, Marc Marquez 12th

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci: Racing the Dakar “my target” if I lose KTM MotoGP ride for 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.