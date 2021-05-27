Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez Next / Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello MotoGP as damage limitation race
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Rossi: Mugello start of “very important” run for MotoGP future

By:

Valentino Rossi says this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix begins a “very important” phase in the 2021 MotoGP season for him as a decision on his future looms.

Rossi: Mugello start of “very important” run for MotoGP future

The nine-time world champion returns home to Mugello following its coronavirus-forced 2020 cancellation in the throes of his worst-ever grand prix season, having scored just nine points from the first five races.

A seven-time winner at Mugello in MotoGP, Rossi also holds seven premier class wins at next week’s Catalan GP venue Barcelona and eight at Dutch TT host Assen - which follows the German GP in June, where he is also four-time winner.

With his current Yamaha deal with Petronas SRT expiring at the end of 2021, and Rossi not likely to be currently meeting his performance clauses needed for 2022 discussions to be tabled, the coming four races in five weeks bear great significance for Rossi’s future hopes.

“Yes, now we have a very important period of the championship because [there are] four races in five weeks, and also important race tracks [for me] like Mugello, Barcelona and Assen,” Rossi said on Thursday at Mugello.

“And after without Finland (cancelled due to COVID-19), there will be one month of stoppage, and for sure during that period everybody starts to think about 2022.

“So, like I said in the beginning [of the season], at that point I will do my decision but also it’s not only my decision: I also have to speak with the Petronas team and also Yamaha to understand what are their plans for next year and we will see.

“But for sure, these four races are very important to find some good results.”

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Currently Yamaha and SRT’s tie-up ends at the conclusion of 2021, with any future partnerships likely hinging on what manufacturer Rossi’s VR46 squad will partner up with.

Rossi once again confirmed discussions over his VR46 team’s bike partner have mainly been between Yamaha and Ducati.

Read Also:

Due to COVID restrictions, this year’s Italian GP will be held behind closed doors, meaning Rossi’s final Mugello race in MotoGP could be without his adoring home crowd present.

When asked by Autosport if this fact somewhat saddened his build-up to the race, he replied: “You don’t have to think like this, that it’s the last.

“It’s a race in Mugello and maybe my 27th and it’s great to see that you feel the same pressure, the same – under a point of view – bad feeling when you arrive at Mugello because you want to make a good weekend.

“This is so special because it was the same 25 years ago, and for the rest it’s just this.

“You don’t have to think that for sure it’s the last, but just to concentrate, do the best and enjoy.”

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez

Previous article

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez

Next article

Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello MotoGP as damage limitation race

Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello MotoGP as damage limitation race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

18h
2
Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1h
3
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

2d
4
Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

2h
5
Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

18h
Latest news
Maiden MotoGP win at Mugello "not my objective" – Bagnaia
MGP

Maiden MotoGP win at Mugello "not my objective" – Bagnaia

48m
Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello
MGP

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello

1h
Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello MotoGP as damage limitation race
MGP

Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello MotoGP as damage limitation race

17h
Rossi: Mugello start of “very important” run for MotoGP future
MGP

Rossi: Mugello start of “very important” run for MotoGP future

17h
Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez
MGP

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez

19h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Maiden MotoGP win at Mugello "not my objective" – Bagnaia Italian GP
MotoGP

Maiden MotoGP win at Mugello "not my objective" – Bagnaia

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello Italian GP
MotoGP

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Valentino Rossi More
Valentino Rossi
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus
MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races French GP
MotoGP

Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap French GP
MotoGP

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez

Latest news

Maiden MotoGP win at Mugello "not my objective" – Bagnaia
MotoGP MotoGP

Maiden MotoGP win at Mugello "not my objective" – Bagnaia

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello

Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello MotoGP as damage limitation race
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello MotoGP as damage limitation race

Rossi: Mugello start of “very important” run for MotoGP future
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Mugello start of “very important” run for MotoGP future

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.