MotoGP / German GP News

KTM-bound Miller assured by Ducati MotoGP development won’t stop

Jack Miller says “I have it from” Ducati MotoGP boss Gigi Dall’Igna that he will continue to get development parts in 2022 despite signing for KTM for 2023.

Lewis Duncan
By:
KTM announced last week that it had signed three-time MotoGP race winner Miller on a two-year deal to join Brad Binder at its factory squad next season.

It marks the rekindling of a relationship that powered Miller to runner-up spot in the 2014 Moto3 world championship before he signed with Honda to jump directly to MotoGP in 2015 with LCR – whom he had been linked to for 2023 before his KTM deal came to light.

Miller has been an instrumental part in Ducati’s development since joining the marque with Pramac in 2018, and says he has been assured by management that updates will not stop just because of his impending exit.

“I don’t think so, no,” he replied on Thursday ahead of the German Grand Prix when asked if he was worried he would no longer get updates from Ducati.

“We’ve had this word and I have to say one of the biggest things with Ducati and with the way they run things over there is they are straight up with you when it comes to that sort of thing.

“They’ve [always] been, even when you see the support they give to satellite teams.

“Gigi [Dall’Igna] knows if you’re pushing, you’ll get the stuff that you need because they want to win.

“So, I have it from him that it won’t stop, and they’ll keep looking after me until the end of the year.”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller has close ties to KTM, with manager Aki Ajo running the marque’s factory Moto2 and Moto3 entries, while former Pramac team boss Francesco Guidotti joined as team manager for 2022.

Talking about how much of an influence this had on his decision, Miller added: “I mean, you don’t have to be a mind reader to work out I’ve got a good relationship over there, with Aki being my manager and Francesco and everything like that.

“But I have a great relationship with a lot of brands.

“I feel like if you ask any of the brands I’ve worked with in the past, not too many people have bad things to say about me and I like that.

“I have no beef with anybody, I’ll try to leave on good terms.

“Going back there, the decision was influenced by knowing a lot about the structure over there and how those guys work.

“Also with Francesco being there, for sure it was another step in that direction.

“So, it was just weighing up my options. And being my age now, 27, I’ve done a lot and I feel like I’ve still got a lot more to give.

“So, there was a lot of things that went into it. It wasn’t just a wing-it decision.”

