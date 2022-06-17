Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / KTM-bound Miller assured by Ducati MotoGP development won’t stop Next / MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia tops FP2 with new lap record
MotoGP / German GP News

MotoGP German GP: Miller heads Ducati 1-2 in opening practice

Jack Miller kicked off the MotoGP German Grand Prix weekend with the fastest time of FP1 as the KTM-bound Australian led a Ducati 1-2.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP German GP: Miller heads Ducati 1-2 in opening practice

For the first time since he made his MotoGP debut in 2013, a rider other than Marc Marquez will win at the Sachsenring this weekend as the six-time world champion continues his recovery from a fourth right arm surgery.

Pramac’s Johann Zarco, who ended Marquez's pole run at the German GP last year, set the early pace on his Ducati in FP1.

The French rider removed Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli from the top of the timesheets with a 1m22.081s just over five minutes into the 45-minute FP1, before improving to a 1m21.791s.

Zarco then found a 1m21.719s before Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro took over with a 1m21.699s – though it was a brief stint leading the field, as Zarco edged ahead a moment later with a 1m21.655s.

With just under half an hour to go, Miller on the factory team Ducati went fastest with a 1m21.479s.

Miller comes into the Germany weekend having announced a two-year deal with KTM starting next year, with the Australian revealing on Thursday that he has been assured by Ducati that he will continue to receive bike updates in 2022.

Miller’s lap time remained the benchmark as a fairly uneventful FP1 ticked away, though three riders suffered crashes.

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso fell from his Yamaha at Turn 1 with 21 minutes remaining, before Honda’s Pol Espargaro followed him in a few minutes later.

Just moments after that, Suzuki’s Alex Rins had an identical front-end crash at Turn 1. Having fractured his wrist in the controversial Turn 1 collision at Barcelona with Takaaki Nakagami, Rins parked it after his FP1 spill.

Pol Espargaro would suffer a second crash at Turn 1 with just under 10 minutes to go, the rear-end of his Honda letting go under braking and flicking him into a highside he took a few minutes to recover from.

Miller’s 1m21.479s went unchallenged through to the chequered flag as most didn’t switch to fresh tyres across FP1.

Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia shadowed him by 0.015 seconds, with reigning world champion and current points leader Fabio Quartararo completing the top three on his Yamaha.

Zarco slid to fourth in the end ahead of Nakagami, with Aleix Espargaro sixth on his Aprilia ahead of VR46’s Luca Marini – who did run fresh rubber late on in FP1 – and Dovizioso.

Jorge Martin, who underwent wrist surgery after the Barcelona race, was 0.256s off the pace in ninth on the second of the Pramac Ducatis ahead of LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez.

Maverick Vinales was 11th on an Aprilia carrying a new aero fairing on the side of the RS-GP, with Pol Espargaro 12th after his double crash ahead of Suzuki’s Joan Mir and Morbidelli.

Brad Binder was KTM’s top runner in 15th ahead of Gresini duo Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Rins was 19th after his crash.

FP2 for the 2022 MotoGP German GP is at 2:10pm local time (1:10pm BST).

Results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 22 1'21.479  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 22 1'21.494 0.015
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 25 1'21.557 0.078
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 23 1'21.655 0.176
5 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 22 1'21.660 0.181
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 22 1'21.665 0.186
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 21 1'21.671 0.192
8 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 18 1'21.730 0.251
9 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 23 1'21.735 0.256
10 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 24 1'21.772 0.293
11 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 23 1'21.813 0.334
12 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 15 1'21.822 0.343
13 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 23 1'21.845 0.366
14 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 27 1'21.939 0.460
15 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 23 1'21.944 0.465
16 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 23 1'22.057 0.578
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 23 1'22.152 0.673
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 24 1'22.237 0.758
19 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 13 1'22.251 0.772
20 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 26 1'22.475 0.996
21 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 22 1'22.598 1.119
22 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 23 1'22.547 1.068
23 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 22 1'22.807 1.328
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 24 1'22.996 1.517
View full results
shares
comments
KTM-bound Miller assured by Ducati MotoGP development won’t stop
Previous article

KTM-bound Miller assured by Ducati MotoGP development won’t stop
Next article

MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia tops FP2 with new lap record

MotoGP German GP: Bagnaia tops FP2 with new lap record
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo “hoping” for Barcelona-style turnaround at German MotoGP German GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “hoping” for Barcelona-style turnaround at German MotoGP

Espargaro “couldn’t sleep” after “stupid” Barcelona MotoGP error German GP
MotoGP

Espargaro “couldn’t sleep” after “stupid” Barcelona MotoGP error

Why a MotoGP legend needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Plus
MotoGP

Why a MotoGP legend needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.