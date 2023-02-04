Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Everything we know about the 2023 MotoGP season: Riders, bikes, tracks and more
MotoGP News

KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season

KTM has expanded its roster of test riders by signing one-time podium finisher Jonas Folger for the 2023 MotoGP season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season

Folger will work with incumbents Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio on the 2023-spec KTM RC16 in his new role, joining the team just before the start of official testing at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on 5-7 February.

The 29-year-old's appointment comes as KTM aims to mount a serious challenge for the title this year, having finished fourth out of six in the 2022 manufacturers' championship.

The Austrian marque has also changed its factory line-up for 2023, with Jack Miller joining Brad Binder as Miguel Oliveira departs for the newly Aprilia-aligned RNF squad.

“As the MotoGP season comes closer then the schedule for our test team also comes to life,” said KTM MotoGP director Pit Bierer.

“Not many people see the crucial work these guys are making towards our project but their contribution is essential. 

“For that reason, we have chosen to add Jonas to the team alongside Mika and Dani; who have both already built-up so much knowledge of our race bike and the steps we have made. 

“We know Jonas quite well and he’s briefly ridden our bike before. He knows what it takes to put a motorcycle at the front of a Grand Prix and he is still young and has a lot to contribute.

“Compared to Dani and Mika he has a different body-type and style and that will also help us with our development. 

“The test team is a fantastic group and I cannot stress enough how much of a strong foundation it makes for our MotoGP racing.”

Folger took his only MotoGP podium at the Sachsenring in 2017

Folger took his only MotoGP podium at the Sachsenring in 2017

A three-time race winner in the Moto2 ranks between 2015 and 2016, Folger made his MotoGP debut with Tech 3 Yamaha in 2017 and claimed second on his home turf in Germany, but his rookie campaign was cut short after he was diagnosed with Gilbert’s syndrome.

After spending some time on the sidelines, he was tasked with spearheading Yamaha’s European test team in 2019, gaining experience of managing a factory testing programme.

When the Japanese manufacturer elected not to renew his contract at the end of the 2019 season, Folger moved outside of grand prix racing and won Germany's IDM championship the following year on a Yamaha R1.

This helped him land a full-time seat in the World Superbike Championship with the Bonovo BMW in 2021, but Folger struggled to acclimatise himself to the M1000RR after a career spent almost entirely on Yamaha machinery. He mustered a best finish of eighth before his team elected to sit out the year's final rounds.

Folger's deal with KTM means he will be back in the MotoGP paddock for the first time in six years.

shares
comments
Everything we know about the 2023 MotoGP season: Riders, bikes, tracks and more
Previous article

Everything we know about the 2023 MotoGP season: Riders, bikes, tracks and more
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Kvyat and Bortolotti join Prema's expanded WEC line-up for 2023 Sebring
WEC

Kvyat and Bortolotti join Prema's expanded WEC line-up for 2023

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours Le Mans
Le Mans

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

More
Jonas Folger
Folger dropped for 2020 as there was "no consensus" at Yamaha
MotoGP

Folger dropped for 2020 as there was "no consensus" at Yamaha

Folger in Yamaha split despite his MotoGP testing contract claim
MotoGP

Folger in Yamaha split despite his MotoGP testing contract claim

Ex-MotoGP rider Folger to make first start in 21 months at Barcelona
Moto2

Ex-MotoGP rider Folger to make first start in 21 months at Barcelona

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard outing in Spanish GP
MotoGP

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard outing in Spanish GP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers to its 2023 MotoGP team
MotoGP

KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers to its 2023 MotoGP team

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen Mercedes leads after first quarter
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen Mercedes leads after first quarter

Shane van Gisbergen’s Triple Eight Mercedes headed Matt Campbell’s Manthey Porsche after three hours of racing at Mount Panorama in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden
WRC WRC

Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden

Ott Tanak claimed his first victory driving an M-Sport Ford Puma after winning the Otepaa Winter Rally in preparation for next week’s World Rally Championship round in Sweden.

Ranking the worst Formula 1 cars to win a grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ranking the worst Formula 1 cars to win a grand prix

Cars that rarely looked like contenders for victory have occasionally slipped through the net to become winners of world championship Formula 1 races. But which was the worst of the bunch?

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell

George Russell says that the way an off-the-cuff radio remark criticising Mick Schumacher last year became a big deal shows how he is more under the spotlight in Formula 1.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form Plus

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Following Suzuki's decision to quit MotoGP, both of its former riders have landed at Honda for 2023. But perhaps its biggest signing from the now-defunct team could instead be a highly-rated technical manager. Is Ken Kawauchi the right man at the right time to steer HRC back to glory?

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2023
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team Plus

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Suzuki's unexpected departure left more than 40 professionals virtually jobless for the 2023 MotoGP season. But that human drama has been successfully corrected by the paddock itself, with most former Suzuki crew-members absorbed into other operations

MotoGP
Jan 14, 2023
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years Plus

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team came into MotoGP with a bang in 2019 as regular front-runners, with wonder rookie Fabio Quartararo mounting a title challenge in 2020. But it all went wrong for the Razlan Razali-helmed squad as the team changed hands and tumbled down the order - and RNF Racing plans to right this in 2023

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2023
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Plus

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Autosport

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Plus

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Autosport why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Plus

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of competition more than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend Plus

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Autosport – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.