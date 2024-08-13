How MotoGP rookie Acosta is already establishing himself as a leader at KTM

Pedro Acosta may be a rookie in MotoGP with experience of less than a dozen race weekends, but he is already showing maturity far beyond his age.

The Tech3 GasGas rider has been hailed as the next big star ever since he stepped up to Moto3 in 2021, but he is now beginning to show another trait that could go a long way in making him one of the most successful riders in the series’ history.

While any 20-year-old newcomer would want to focus entirely on his riding and leaving bigger matters for his team to sort out, Acosta has been taking things in his own hands and helping KTM overhaul its MotoGP programme.

After the Austrian brand’s bike development has stalled in the last few months, Acosta is now pushing everyone at its Mattighofen factory to get things back on track.

While there is an element of selfishness in it as well, as he wants to know if KTM can offer him the right equipment to challenge for victories and championship in the future, it’s impressive how he is now taking on a role normally reserved for the most experienced riders.



Tech3 boss Herve Poncharal, who has worked with a number of youngsters over the years, made an interesting observation about the Spaniard during this month’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.



“Pedro said something very interesting in his media debrief, that maybe ‘I have grown too quickly’,” he said during a MotoGP TV broadcast.

“We have to remember that he is still a rookie. For sure, after the first three rounds, we were already seeing him [potentially] winning races and beating Marc Marquez's record of youngest-ever MotoGP winner and things like that, but he is still a rookie and the ambition is still here.

“He feels like if he is part of the project he doesn't see himself as a rookie anymore and he wants to push the project.

“This year is a rookie season anyway [but] that doesn't mean we have no more ambition to do something great for the remaining races - and there are quite a few. But everybody is also already focused on what 2025 is gonna be.”

Poncharal also highlighted that Acosta has a very goal-oriented personality and is very keen on having as much involvement as possible in KTM’s turnaround plans.

“[Acosta] has so much ambition, he has so much passion, he feels so involved in the project,” he said.

“I don't really know but this is really interesting to see from the outside how much he is involved, how much he wants the project [to succeed].

“Together with Paul Trevathan [Acosta's chief engineer], these two guys are really pushing, pushing and pushing and we will see where we are arriving.”

Nothing shows how much Acosta is trying to get KTM back to winning ways than his visit to its factory in Austria during the summer break at the end of July.

The 2023 Moto2 champion spent a lot of time speaking to the people behind the MotoGP project to get a better understanding of how everything is run - and provide feedback about the RC16 to everyone down to the shop floor.

Asked if Acosta’s trip was worthwhile, Poncharal said: “I believe so. I don't know how much success you can see on lap time right now but it was very interesting to share, to exchange [information].

“A lot of guys that are working on the MotoGP project are not always present at the races and Pedro felt it was important to meet everybody involved, even the guys who never come here [to races].

“And to translate this feeling, to tell them what he likes, what he would like to see coming, what are the weak and strong points of our package.

“It was well received from the whole MotoGP group in Austria. I think this it is showing the motivation of the rider.

“I think Austria was on the top of his list [of places to visit], a lot ahead of Ibiza!”