MotoGP

Ducati will continue to improve GP23 bike until end of the MotoGP season

Marquez’s hopes of scoring a win in 2024 are boosted as Ducati promises to update the GP23

Rachit Thukral Matteo Nugnes
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati has revealed that it will continue to bring updates to last year’s GP23 MotoGP bike until the end of the season.

General manager Gigi Dall’Igna has confirmed that the GP23 has already made a step forward in the last 12 months and will continue to see more improvements as the year progresses.

Both Gresini and VR46 teams compete with the old version of the Desmosedici in 2024, with only the factory and the Pramac squads having access to the GP24, the latest machine to come out of the doors of its factory in Borgo Panigale.

"As always, everything comes from understanding certain mechanisms and certain problems,” Dall’Igna told Sky Sport Italy. 

“When you understand certain things, then it's easier to apply solutions, so what we can improve on the GP23 we will do - and continue to do during the rest of the year."

Ducati has made a major step forward in MotoGP this year, allowing it to win nine of the 10 grands prix so far and romp clear of the competition.

The top three positions in the riders’ standings are all occupied by those running the factory GP24 bike, with Gresini’s Marc Marquez, the highest-placed rider on the GP23, sitting fourth and 62 points off leader Jorge Martin.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati Motor Holding e Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati Motor Holding e Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven

Photo by: Ducati Corse

In 2023, Ducati riders were able to score victories on what was then a year-old GP22, but success on anything other than the latest-spec model has become increasingly hard this year.

Dall’Igna acknowledged that the GP24 is a step above its predecessor, praising its ability to be quick on a wide variety of circuits.

“As always we try to work on the problems and I think we did a good job,” he said. “We definitely improved the GP24 in the areas where the GP23 was a little weaker. 

“It showed here [at Silverstone], but also on other tracks. I have to say that the guys at home have done a really good job.”

