Joan Mir will stay with Honda’s factory team until the end of the 2026 MotoGP season after signing a new two-year deal, HRC has announced.

Despite two miserable seasons on the RC213V that prompted Mir to consider an early retirement, the Spaniard has been clear for some time that he would like to extend his tenure with Honda.

Last month, Autosport revealed that Mir and Honda have verbally agreed terms of their new contract, with only some formalities to be completed before the deal is signed.

With the signature now received, Honda finally announced on Friday that Mir would continue to lead its MotoGP programme until the end of the current rules cycle.

The 2020 champion is currently Honda’s top runner in the riders’ standings in 18th place, having scored 13 points to 12 of LCR recruit Johann Zarco.

"First of all, I am very happy to be able to compete with Honda and HRC for the next two years,” said the Spaniard.

It was my goal to continue this partnership, and this time I have been able to achieve it. HRC and I have been in partnership since 2023, and as we continue to do so, I believe that by continuing to input my opinions to HRC, I can contribute to improving the RC213V.

“I know what I need to do and I know what Honda can achieve, so I hope that we can both achieve it. We will continue to work hard for the future for the remainder of this season."

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda is going through a nightmare campaign in MotoGP, with none of its four riders breaking inside the top 10 in a race in the opening half of the season.

The Japanese manufacturer sits dead last in the championship table heading into next weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone after scoring half as many points as its nearest rival Yamaha.

However, HRC is pleased with the role Mir has played in the development of the RC213V and the Spaniard is now seen as a key player inside the factory after the departure of six-time champion Marc Marquez.

The news of Mir’s contract extension means Honda will head into 2025 with an unchanged line-up, with team-mate Luca Marini already having a deal for next season.

Mir and Marini will be supported by test riders Stefan Bradl and Aleix Espargaro, the latter joining from Aprilia next year after retiring from active competition.

"I am very happy to be able to compete in MotoGP with Joan Mir for two years from 2025,” said HRC president Koji Watanabe.

“This has been a tough season for Honda and HRC, unlike anything they have ever experienced before. Even in these circumstances, Mir has trusted the team, and we are very grateful for his attitude of never giving up and fighting at any time.

“We, along with Mir, would like to work together with all the stakeholders to make a comeback and do our best to meet the expectations of our fans as soon as possible. Once again, thank you to all the fans who always support us. We look forward to your continued support."