Dovizioso quits MotoGP after San Marino GP, Crutchlow replaces him at RNF Next / Bagnaia's drink-driving incident 'hasn't compromised' MotoGP preparations
MotoGP / British GP News

MotoGP title leader Quartararo working on Mercedes F1 car test

MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says he is working on a test in a Mercedes Formula 1 car but does not yet have a session firmed up with the team.

Megan White
By:
The Yamaha rider shares Monster Energy and Petronas sponsorship with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and joined the team for the French Grand Prix weekend at Paul Ricard in July.

It was reported during that weekend that Quartararo would be completing a test with the team later this year, but he says it is “not something planned yet.”

He also spent the day with Hamilton earlier this week, with social media images showing the pair windsurfing, but insists they “were not talking about racing.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP British Grand Prix, Quartararo said: “About Mercedes, it’s something I’m working to, it’s not something planned yet.

“But of course it would be something that I would love to try.

“I’ve been to the simulator, I’ve been in the car but I’ve never had a chance to test it.

“I spent a really nice day with Lewis [Hamilton] but we were not talking about racing, just having fun on the surf and the jet ski, it was a good day.”

Lewis Hamilton and Fabio Quartararo swapped helmets in 2019.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo drove the Brackley-based team’s simulator ahead of last year’s British Grand Prix, an experience he said was “amazing”, but is now hoping to try the real thing.

The French rider completed 50 laps, saying at the time that he would “love to drive” and F1 car and that “to give it a try would be nice.”

Mercedes back in 2019 offered MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi the opportunity to drive its 2017 title-winning F1 car at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo Circuit as part of a ride swap with Hamilton – who sampled Rossi’s M1 MotoGP bike.

Read Also:

In 2016, as a farewell gift from Monster Energy ahead of his Yamaha departure, Jorge Lorenzo was able to test the 2014 title-winning Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone.

In 2018, Marc Marquez drove a 2012 Red Bull F1 car at Spielberg alongside then-Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa.

Quartararo currently leads the MotoGP standings by 21 points from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, with Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco in third.

Latest news

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP

Alex Marquez says his decision to leave LCR for Gresini Ducati in MotoGP next year came as he lost “the motivation” to continue riding the Honda.

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over

Andrea Dovizioso has explained the reason for his “tough decision” to end his MotoGP career after September’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Quartararo: Stewards must better judge penalties to stop MotoGP getting "boring"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Stewards must better judge penalties to stop MotoGP getting "boring"

Fabio Quartararo believes MotoGP’s stewards must better define racing incidents and irresponsible riding after he was given a long lap penalty for the British Grand Prix after his Assen crash.

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his drink-driving incident in Ibiza last month is “not something that can compromise my mindset for racing” ahead of the MotoGP British Grand Prix.

