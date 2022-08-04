Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP title leader Quartararo working on Mercedes F1 car test Next / Quartararo: Stewards must better judge penalties to stop MotoGP getting "boring"
MotoGP / British GP News

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his drink-driving incident in Ibiza last month is “not something that can compromise my mindset for racing” ahead of the MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations

The Italian was involved in a road traffic accident in Ibiza following June’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The Ducati rider had been out partying with friends to celebrate his Assen victory when he crashed a Citroen road car while over three times over the legal alcohol driving limit in Spain.

Bagnaia was the only person involved in the incident and later issued an apology on his social media channels – though he later deleted the statement from his Instagram account.

Ducati has made no comment on the matter since it was first reported in Spanish media.

While Bagnaia could face a suspension of his driving license in Spain, he has not received any sanctions that will affect his racing.

When asked on Thursday at Silverstone ahead of this weekend’s British GP, Bagnaia told the assembled press that he had nothing more to add on the matter and said it hadn’t impacted his mindset in terms of his racing.

“Yeah, I already said on my social channels what I was thinking about,” Bagnaia said.

“I already posted it three, four weeks ago, that moment.

“For sure it was something that didn’t touch MotoGP. It’s not something that can compromise my mindset for racing.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It was easy to think about MotoGP after what happened because it was a mistake, it was an error.

“But unfortunately it’s something that can happen and I did a mistake. So, I understand.”

When pressed on whether he would understand a penalty if MotoGP or Ducati handed one to him as has been the case in other sports in similar instances, his team-mate Jack Miller interjected in an awkward exchange.

“What other sports?,” Miller said.

“We’re not even talking about that anyway. It’s just bringing up negativity we don’t need to bring up. He said what he said, and that’s it.”

Over the years there have been a number of high profile names in sport have been handed bans for drink-driving offences.

One of the most notable cases was that of decorated Olympian Michael Phelps, who was suspended by Swimming USA for six months back in 2014.

UK racing governing body Motorsport UK demands that anyone of its licence holders who have been caught drink-driving must notify it, whereafter their racing license is suspended.

In the MotoGP paddock, ex-MotoGP rider Hector Barbera lost his Moto2 ride with Pons back in 2018 after he was convicted of drink-driving in Spain for a second time.

shares
comments
MotoGP title leader Quartararo working on Mercedes F1 car test
Previous article

MotoGP title leader Quartararo working on Mercedes F1 car test
Next article

Quartararo: Stewards must better judge penalties to stop MotoGP getting "boring"

Quartararo: Stewards must better judge penalties to stop MotoGP getting "boring"
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP British GP
MotoGP

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over British GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Latest news

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP

Alex Marquez says his decision to leave LCR for Gresini Ducati in MotoGP next year came as he lost “the motivation” to continue riding the Honda.

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over

Andrea Dovizioso has explained the reason for his “tough decision” to end his MotoGP career after September’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Quartararo: Stewards must better judge penalties to stop MotoGP getting "boring"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Stewards must better judge penalties to stop MotoGP getting "boring"

Fabio Quartararo believes MotoGP’s stewards must better define racing incidents and irresponsible riding after he was given a long lap penalty for the British Grand Prix after his Assen crash.

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his drink-driving incident in Ibiza last month is “not something that can compromise my mindset for racing” ahead of the MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.