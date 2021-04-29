Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP keeps six manufacturers through 2026 as Aprilia signs new deal Next / Marc Marquez has “no clear target” for Jerez MotoGP round
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP

By:

Pol Espargaro says there’s no added pressure with the return of Honda MotoGP team-mate Marc Marquez and says he ‘doesn’t need’ him to show how fast or slow he is.

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez returned to action after a nine-month injury layoff last time out in Portugal, qualifying sixth and riding to seventh in the race.

That was the best result for a Honda rider so far in 2021, with Espargaro managing eighth place in the Qatar GP as he continues to adapt to the RC213V after a limited pre-season.

LCR’s Alex Marquez admitted in Portugal that his brother was already showing the other Honda riders the way to ride the bike, while Espargaro noted his return was “important” for the team.

However, he doesn’t feel his own results this season on the Honda will be bound to how well Marquez is doing on the same bike.

“I think when one is fast in the team it puts pressure on all the rest,” Espargaro said when asked if Marquez’s return brought added pressure.

“At the end my pressure does not change because Marc is doing better or worse results.

“I mean, I think the one who is putting pressure on myself is me.

“I’m just pushing myself in every session and I know when I’m fast and when I’m slow.

“I don’t need Marc at my side to say to me or to show to me what I’m doing good or what I’m doing wrong.

“I know when I’m not fast and I know when I can do better.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“For sure there’s going to come days when maybe Marc is going to destroy me, I gave my all and I know I couldn’t give more and I’m going to be happy… kind of happy.

“And then it’s going to be the case that hopefully I’ll be close to Marc, I felt I could do more and I will be angry.

“So, my pressure won’t change with the results of Marc.”

PLUS: What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Espargaro says his struggles at the start of the year after a strong showing in testing are down to the fact the conditions across the Qatar double-header and the Portimao weekend were so changeable that he couldn’t properly work on the bike.

But with MotoGP returning to Jerez for the Spanish GP this weekend, he wants this to mark the point where his season truly begins.

“It’s true that in the pre-season the test has been very good,” he added. “I felt everything perfect in the pre-season – not motorbike wise, but in the track wise.

“We were making so many laps, the track had a lot of rubber [down] and I took the first test to come, but the second test in Qatar was very good, the track was very constant conditions.

“What happened in Qatar [races] was the track was changing a lot with the rubber from Dunlop, plus the hot and the cold.

“So, the changing conditions on track were making me make a lot of mistakes.

“And then we moved to Portimao, FP1 was mixed, then FP2 we start to be fast. We didn’t have a full dry session to match all the sessions and work with the bike.

“So, what I’m missing is a place like Jerez, with constant conditions, constant weather, a place where I know.

“It’s been three races but in two circuits, but these two circuits have been very difficult for me and Honda.

“So, I want to take this race as the beginning of our season and start from here with a very positive and open mind.”

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP keeps six manufacturers through 2026 as Aprilia signs new deal

Previous article

MotoGP keeps six manufacturers through 2026 as Aprilia signs new deal

Next article

Marc Marquez has “no clear target” for Jerez MotoGP round

Marc Marquez has “no clear target” for Jerez MotoGP round
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro , Marc Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

19h
Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

May 26, 2021
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

May 25, 2021
Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

May 25, 2021
Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
MGP

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021

May 21, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Pol Espargaro More
Pol Espargaro
Honda boss’ Le Mans MotoGP return “crucial” – Pol Espargaro French GP
MotoGP

Honda boss’ Le Mans MotoGP return “crucial” – Pol Espargaro

Honda “was a mess” in Jerez MotoGP race – Espargaro Spanish GP
MotoGP

Honda “was a mess” in Jerez MotoGP race – Espargaro

Where does Honda's new MotoGP signing sit ahead of its king's return? Portugal GP Plus
MotoGP

Where does Honda's new MotoGP signing sit ahead of its king's return?

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez: Second row start for French MotoGP is "best dream" French GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Second row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"

French MotoGP: Marc Marquez quickest in mostly wet FP3 French GP
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Marc Marquez quickest in mostly wet FP3

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.