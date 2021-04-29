Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Marc Marquez has “no clear target” for Jerez MotoGP round

By:

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez admits he has “no clear target” for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez as he continues his return to action following an injury layoff.

Marc Marquez has “no clear target” for Jerez MotoGP round

The six-time MotoGP world champion broke his right arm at Jerez last season, which ultimately forced him out of the entire 2020 campaign and meant he would not race again until the Portuguese GP two weeks ago.

Marquez qualified sixth and finished as top Honda in seventh despite his 265-day absence from MotoGP, with many of his rivals expecting him to be stronger come this weekend’s Jerez round.

However, Marquez says the main goal is get through the weekend in a better physical state and insists he still needs more time on the bike before thinking about results.

“Yeah, of course Portimao was a special weekend in all sides,” he said.

“But here I feel like everything is more quiet and this is important.

“It feels like a normal weekend. I don’t feel like my physical condition is very different, it’s very similar.

“I hope to ride in a better way from FP1, my target is try to be more stable with my physical condition all weekend in a circuit that I know, at a circuit I have good and bad memories.

“But better memories than worse and this will be important. [I have] No clear target, just ride the bike, have more kilometres, try to feel better on the position of the bike.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We know better where our limit is now, it’s not the bike, it’s not the tyres – it’s me.

“We know where is the limit, we know where we need to improve but we need time and days and kilometres on the bike.”

Marquez has been ordered to avoid any strenuous training by his doctors between races, but the Spaniard says the biggest issue in terms of his fitness is the continued antibiotic treatment he is undergoing after an infection was found in his arm in December.

Read Also:

“Of course, from Portimao to here just I trained a little bit in the gym, just some cycling,” he added.

“But always taking it easy because already my body was asking for some relaxation after Portimao because one thing is the bone, the arm, the muscles.

“The other thing is I’m taking a lot of antibiotics still and it takes time to recover.

“It’s true it’s hard to feel like this at 28 years old, but I know soon we will move [away] from the antibiotics and everything will come easier. I stayed at home, relaxed.”

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Marc Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

