Ducati announces Marc Marquez contract extension through 2028

Ducati has officially confirmed Marc Marquez' contract extension for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP seasons.

With the Concorde Agreement now finalised after delaying movement in the 2027 rider market, Ducati got the ball rolling on Tuesday to keep the reigning champion in red for the next two campaigns.

The statement confirming Marquez’ continuation as the flagship rider of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is the first in what is expected to be a series of announcements over the coming hours and days. Ducati is expected to soon confirm Pedro Acosta’s arrival on the other side of the garage, with the two Spaniards set to form what promises to be an explosive partnership from next season onward.

Marquez’s renewal comes as the Catalan rider is enjoying his best spell of the campaign, having secured back-to-back victories in Hungary and last Sunday at Brno. There, he hinted that the recovery of his damaged right shoulder – operated on for a seventh time just over a month ago – is progressing well.

Despite speculation from some quarters suggesting that the delay in announcing his future indicated doubts about continuing his racing career, Motorsport.com understands that the agreement between the #93 rider and Ducati was sealed months ago. The main reason for keeping it under wraps lies in the negotiations between MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MotoGP SEG), the championship promoter, and the manufacturers and teams competing in the series.

The extension follows a memorable first season together for both Ducati and Marquez, who completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in sporting history by claiming his ninth world title — his seventh in MotoGP — after a five-year drought stretching from 2020 to 2024.

After negotiating an early exit from Honda, with which he agreed to terminate the contract that would have kept him there through 2024, the rider from Cervera joined Gresini. That move served as a springboard to Ducati’s factory team, where he went on to claim 11 grand prix victories and 14 sprint wins, recording 10 double triumphs, seven of them consecutively.

Marquez will turn 35 while wearing Ducati colours, provided his physical condition continues to allow him to compete. As with any long-term agreement, it is highly likely that the contract includes clauses enabling both parties to agree to an early termination should unforeseen circumstances arise.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Photo by: Ducati Corse

"I'm red," Marquez declared in Ducati’s official statement released on Tuesday morning.

"I'm truly happy with this new agreement with the Ducati Lenovo Team and to continue being part of this family. When I decided to join Ducati, I was convinced it was the most competitive project. They believed in me, and we built a relationship based on trust and hard work.

"With this renewal, they have once again reaffirmed this commitment, respecting my times and giving me the peace of mind I needed to make the right decision.

"In our first year together, we fought for the title and won it: a priceless result that confirms that the path we had chosen was the right one.

"I continue to compete because I love this sport and I want to achieve even more ambitious goals. I'm convinced this is the right place to do it. As long as I'm here, I'll give my all to paint the future red," said the rider, who currently sits fourth in the championship standings, 40 points behind leader Marco Bezzecchi.

The multiple world champion was also praised by Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna.

"Trust, the relationship between Ducati and Marc starts here," Dall’Igna said. "He was looking for us first, he chose us then, and today we are happy to say that we are planning a future – more red than rosy – together.

"Marc has always put his passion, his motivation, and his true competitive spirit above all else in the choices that guided his experience with the Ducati Lenovo Team. He placed his trust in the entire team: this filled us with pride and motivated us to always give our all to support him.

"As an engineer, working with Marc has impressed me. He brought the Desmosedici GP to peak performances, enhancing every component. The ambitions remain unchanged, and I am happy to be able to live, both sportingly and personally, a new chapter in this Ducati story together with Marc."