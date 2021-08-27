Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP / British GP News

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

By:

Fabio Quartararo admits he was "lucky" to escape serious injury from a nasty crash in FP2 for the MotoGP British Grand Prix, but insists this won't make him "ride more safe".

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

The championship leader suffered an off-throttle rear-end crash at the Vale left-hander in the opening stages of FP2 while he evaluating the hard rear tyre, which he says was "a total disaster" for the conditions.

He took a hefty whack from his Yamaha and hurt his ankle, initially needing help from a marshal to walk away.

However, Quartararo was soon able to rejoin the session and went on to dominate FP2, ending the day fastest of all by over half a second with a 1m59.317s lap.

"Yes, I twisted my ankle, sprained it," he said when asked by Autosport to explain his crash.

"But everything is fine, when I'm on the bike I have no pain and this is the most important thing.

"I was with the hard rear tyre, it was a total disaster for this condition, that I nearly crashed a few times before and Turn 8 was the corner I crashed.

"But, anyway I was feeling quite OK and it was good for us after the crash to make great laps on the medium tyres.

"I was feeling fast, I was not really on the limit and to be able to make like 2m00.1s was positive, so I'm feeling great."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked if he felt lucky that he never got thrown into the air in the incident, Quartararo added: "I think I lost the bike at the correct moment because if it had been a high-side, I would have been higher and [it would have been] more painful.

"So, it can always be worse. So, we are really lucky today, and it's not because I had this crash that I will ride more safe.

"I think everybody saw after the crash I just went for it and had zero corrections.

"So, it could have been worse, could have been better but really lucky to not have a serious injury."

Read Also:

Quartararo admits his decision to try the hard rear tyre in the cooler conditions was "a bit risky", but was keen to continue working in a "normal" way despite his championship situation.

"I will wish good luck to my foot before every session," he joked.

"But it's part of the game. I was not really on the limit because it was a mistake for us to try the hard tyre on those conditions.

"But for us it was not bad, and I think it was a bit risky. But that's what I wanted to do, I just want it to be like a normal weekend, try a little bit more to see the performance.

"But I feel like it will be normal tomorrow, a bit sore. But it's part of the game."

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Previous article

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
Load comments

Trending

1
W Series

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

1 h
2
W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

3 h
4
MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

1 d
5
MotoGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

3 h
Latest news
Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash
MGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

7m
Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

32m
British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash
MGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

3 h
MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule
MGP

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule

6 h
Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into MotoGP race outing
MGP

Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into MotoGP race outing

6 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash British GP
MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash British GP
MotoGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race Austrian GP
MotoGP

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Trending Today

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash
W Series W Series

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for engine penalty strategy

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.