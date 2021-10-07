Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch

By:

Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini says he feels like a proper MotoGP rider now following a run of three successive top-six finishes on his two-year-old Ducati.

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch

The reigning Moto2 world champion showed flashes of speed in the early part of maiden campaign in MotoGP, but has taken a giant leap in form since the Aragon Grand Prix.

Scoring his first top-six result at Aragon, Bastianini followed that up with a stunning ride to third from 12th at Misano, and scored sixth in last weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas – doing so on an aging Ducati.

When asked by Autosport if he was feeling like a fully-fledged MotoGP rider now and not a rookie, Bastianini said: “I think yes.

“I’m a rookie for all the year, but now with more experience I know in which part I have to work during the weekend.

“And also, I understand better all the tyres and I’ve modified a little bit how I’m working with the guys.

“Now I’m more confident in every race and I can be faster in the rest of the season.”

Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini says his confidence on the bikes has grown since August’s British Grand Prix, where he was a solid 12th, while noting he has still be able to be competitive on Sundays despite some weak qualifying performances.

At the Circuit of the Americas he came from 16th on the grid to snatch sixth on the last lap, helped by a collision between Suzuki’s Joan Mir and factory Ducati counterpart Jack Miller.

“From Silverstone, for me we did a good step and now I’m more confident with the bike,” Bastianini added.

“I can ride it more smooth, more relaxed and it’s easier for me to be fast.

“I’m really happy about this. [Saturday] was a bad day for me, but [in the race] we have been really competitive and also that’s important.

“Starting from 16th place is not easy, but if I started more in front more was possible.

“But this is racing, you can start behind or more in front from race to race.”

Read Also:

Bastianini will join the Gresini squad next season and will remain contracted directly to Ducati to ride a GP21, with his current Avintia team bowing out at the end of the season.

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised

Previous article

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

2 h
2
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

40 min
3
Formula 1

F1 medical car crew replaced after positive COVID tests

30 min
4
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

3 h
5
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

24 min
Latest news
Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch
MGP

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch

25m
MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised
MGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised

18 h
Jorge Martin critical of ‘senseless’ COTA MotoGP penalty
MGP

Jorge Martin critical of ‘senseless’ COTA MotoGP penalty

21 h
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus
MGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

22 h
Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive
MGP

Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive

Oct 6, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Jorge Martin critical of ‘senseless’ COTA MotoGP penalty Americas GP
MotoGP

Jorge Martin critical of ‘senseless’ COTA MotoGP penalty

Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive Americas GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Americas GP Plus
MotoGP

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Enea Bastianini More
Enea Bastianini
Bastianini: Overtaking ‘MotoGP boss’ Marquez for first MotoGP podium fantastic San Marino GP
MotoGP

Bastianini: Overtaking ‘MotoGP boss’ Marquez for first MotoGP podium fantastic

Being top MotoGP rookie in Qatar test “not important” – Bastianini Qatar Testing
MotoGP

Being top MotoGP rookie in Qatar test “not important” – Bastianini

‘No pressure’ to repeat Marquez’s rookie MotoGP podiums – Bastianini
MotoGP

‘No pressure’ to repeat Marquez’s rookie MotoGP podiums – Bastianini

Avintia Racing More
Avintia Racing
Zarco feels more important to Ducati MotoGP bike development Qatar Testing
MotoGP

Zarco feels more important to Ducati MotoGP bike development

Avintia unveils new-look 2021 MotoGP team with Marini and Bastianini
MotoGP

Avintia unveils new-look 2021 MotoGP team with Marini and Bastianini

Rabat's heart "completely broken" after losing Avintia MotoGP ride
MotoGP

Rabat's heart "completely broken" after losing Avintia MotoGP ride

Trending Today

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

F1 medical car crew replaced after positive COVID tests
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 medical car crew replaced after positive COVID tests

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus
GT GT

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
22 h
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021

Latest news

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised

Jorge Martin critical of ‘senseless’ COTA MotoGP penalty
MotoGP MotoGP

Jorge Martin critical of ‘senseless’ COTA MotoGP penalty

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.