Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Bastianini: Overtaking ‘MotoGP boss’ Marquez for first MotoGP podium fantastic

By:

Enea Bastianini says overtaking “the boss of MotoGP” Marc Marquez on his way to a maiden MotoGP podium in the San Marino Grand Prix was “fantastic”.

Bastianini: Overtaking ‘MotoGP boss’ Marquez for first MotoGP podium fantastic

The Avintia rider stormed through from 12th on the grid to end up in fourth spot after the first six laps of Sunday’s Misano race, before charging through to take third and claim the first rostrum of his rookie MotoGP campaign.

Bastianini was enthused by the fact he had to overtake six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez to get to the podium, and admits he did think the win was possible when he started to reel in the leaders late on before ultimately accepting third place.

“Yeah, very cool,” the reigning Moto2 world champion said when asked about the riders he had to overtake.

“Also to overtake Marc, the boss of the MotoGP, it was fantastic.

“And something special [to do] here in Misano.

“When I see this time [to the leaders] I think, 'Okay, I can win!' But after my pace [meant it] was a little bit impossible to win.”

Bastianini concedes he didn’t think a podium was possible after Sunday’s warm-up session, but says he was “really charged” when he was able to pass several riders early on in the race.

“The key, I don’t know because this morning my pace not so bad, but not competitive to do a podium,” he added.

“But during the race something changed and I was really competitive with the braking to enter [the corners].

“I think this was the key and after when I overtook two, three riders, I was really charged and I pushed all to do this podium.”

Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini is one of only three riders on the current grid not on a factory-supported bike, with the Avintia rookie competing on a two-year-old GP19 Ducati.

But he says across the Misano and Aragon rounds – where he has scored his best results of the season so far – he has been able to adapt to the GP19’s aggression in order to ride much calmer in races.

“My bike has good potential because it’s nice, but it’s quite aggressive because it pumps a lot and also has some [wheelie] in the straight,” Bastianini said.

“But here and at Aragon I adapted my style in this bike, and now I’m more relaxed during my races and I can be fast in every part of the race.”

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins
Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins San Marino GP
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo for back-to-back wins

Misano Moto2: Fernandez holds off Gardner for consecutive wins Misano
Moto2

Misano Moto2: Fernandez holds off Gardner for consecutive wins

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK's MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT's preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn't want, while it's other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

