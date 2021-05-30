Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Bastianini explains “crazy” Zarco Mugello MotoGP grid crash

By:
Co-author:
Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud

Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini says his collision with Johann Zarco on the grid before the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix was “crazy” and says he couldn’t avoid the Pramac rider.

Bastianini explains “crazy” Zarco Mugello MotoGP grid crash

Bastianini smacked into the back of his Ducati stablemate Zarco as they warmed up their brakes on the way to their grid slots just before the start of Sunday’s 23-lap Mugello race.

The Avintia rider was unable to take the start as a result, while Zarco had to complete the race with some cosmetic damage to his GP21.

Bastianini – who hurt his leg in the incident – says Zarco’s braking was “very strange” and made it “impossible” to avoid him.

“It’s a really difficult day for me but I think also for all the riders, because after the notice of Jason [Dupasquier’s death], I think we aren’t concentrated for the race,” Bastianini said.

“After, when we are in the grid Zarco braked very strange, very hard and it was impossible to not hit him.

“For me it’s crazy, it’s the only thing I can say.

“I don’t know, my body is so and so and it’s important to recover for Barcelona and we will see what happens in Montmelo.”

Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Zarco admits he thought his bike would be “ruined” for the race following the collision, but is glad Bastianini wasn’t seriously injured.

"A lot of things happened,” Zarco told Canal +.

“Even before the start, Bastianini hit me. We're all coming out of that last corner, accelerating, braking to keep the tyres warm and to be ready for the start.

“And... you can see the picture now [he's looking at a TV screen]... wow... well, the important thing is that he didn't get hurt.

“But I thought that my bike, as he hit me, was going to be ruined for the race.

“I looked at my saddle, I saw that it was OK, I took the start.

“The start wasn't great, but I was able to hold my position.”

Zarco ran in the podium battle for most of the 23-lap race, but ultimately missed out on a fourth rostrum of the season to Suzuki’s Joan Mir and KTM’s Miguel Oliveira in fourth.

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

