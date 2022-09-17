Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Crutchlow: MotoGP qualifying has become like Formula 1 Next / MotoGP Aragon GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Bagnaia ‘won’t go crazy’ if battling Bastianini for Aragon MotoGP win

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he ‘won’t go crazy’ if he is faced with a repeat of his Misano tussle with Enea Bastianini in Sunday’s MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia ‘won’t go crazy’ if battling Bastianini for Aragon MotoGP win

Bagnaia qualified on pole on Saturday at Aragon with a new lap record to lead a Ducati 1-2-3 from team-mate Jack Miller and Gresini’s Bastianini.

Bagnaia and Bastianini battled over victory in the last round at Misano, with the former only narrowly winning in a thrilling duel to the chequered flag.

Sunday’s Aragon GP is expected to be a race of extreme tyre wear, with Bastianini’s ability to preserve his rear rubber a key trait that has helped him to strong results in the past.

Now just 30 points from championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who qualified in sixth, Bagnaia is wary of engaging in any unnecessary battles at Aragon given he has already registered four DNFs this year – one of them in France when fighting Bastianini for the win.

“He's very fast,” Bagnaia said of Bastianini.

“I think if he has the chance to win tomorrow and if he gets away, I'm not going to go crazy trying to stay with him.

“Of course, it's important to bring back a lot of points, but it's also true that we're coming to a phase of the championship where it's essential to bring back results.

“I already made too many mistakes at the beginning of the year so we have to understand that and try not to repeat them.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We were at 91 points [adrift of Quartararo after the German GP], now we're at 30. It's true that's still a lot, but you don't want to throw any away because you can too easily get back to 91 points behind instead of going to 25.”

The top speed deficit of the Yamaha relative to the Ducati means Quartararo is likely to struggle in Sunday’s race.

Read Also:

But Bagnaia believes the Frenchman will still be a threat, highlighting how he was fifth on the grid in Austria and managed to only just miss the victory in second at another weak venue for the Yamaha.

“If you look at the race in Austria, on Saturday it looked like Fabio was going to finish 12th and instead he was second,” Bagnaia added.

“So, in my opinion he'll easily make it back. I think it will depend on how the first few laps go.”

shares
comments

Related video

Crutchlow: MotoGP qualifying has become like Formula 1
Previous article

Crutchlow: MotoGP qualifying has become like Formula 1
Next article

MotoGP Aragon GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

MotoGP Aragon GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash “didn’t change my strategy” Aragon GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash “didn’t change my strategy”

Marquez explains “unlucky” Aragon MotoGP incidents Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez explains “unlucky” Aragon MotoGP incidents

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash “didn’t change my strategy”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash “didn’t change my strategy”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo’s exit from the Aragon Grand Prix “didn’t change my strategy” despite the “huge opportunity” it offered for his title hopes.

Marquez explains “unlucky” Aragon MotoGP incidents
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez explains “unlucky” Aragon MotoGP incidents

Marc Marquez has explained what happened in his two “unlucky” collisions with Fabio Quartararo and Takaaki Nakagami in the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

Quartararo involved in scooter crash after Marquez Aragon MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo involved in scooter crash after Marquez Aragon MotoGP clash

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo revealed he was involved in a scooter crash on his way back to pitlane after his Aragon Grand Prix collision with Marc Marquez.

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Quartararo eliminated in Marquez clash
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Quartararo eliminated in Marquez clash

Enea Bastianini beat Francesco Bagnaia in a thrilling Aragon Grand Prix as a collision between Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez has blown the MotoGP title race wide open.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.