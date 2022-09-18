Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia 'won't go crazy' if battling Bastianini for Aragon MotoGP win Next / MotoGP Aragon GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Quartararo eliminated in Marquez clash
MotoGP / Aragon GP Race report

MotoGP Aragon GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Pedro Acosta dominated the Moto2 race while Izan Guevara strengthened his Moto3 title hopes with victory at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Moto3: Guevara claims lights-to-flag victory to extend title lead

The 19-lap Moto3 race kicked off Sunday’s racing action at Aragon, with poleman Izan Guevara leading every single lap to claim his fourth win of the 2022 campaign.

Guevara kept the lead into Turn 1 on his Aspar GasGas ahead of Max Racing Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasak and the Ajo KTM of Dani Holgado.

This is how the order would remain for the entire 19 laps, Guevara making a crucial breakaway in the closing stages to take the chequered flag 0.957 seconds clear of Sasaki.

Holgado faded in the latter stages to take the chequered flag, dropping 6.5s off the lead to claim his first podium in grand prix racing.

Deniz Oncu took a lonely fourth on his Tech3 KTM as Adrian Fernandez rebounded from being punted off by David Munoz at Turn 5 in the latter stages to finish fifth.

Fernandez was left unable to set a final flying lap in qualifying on Saturday when two members of the Max Racing team tried to block his exit from his pit box.

The mechanics were handed €2000 fines each and have been given deferred bans to be served at the Thailand and Australian GPs.

Ivan Ortola was sixth on the MTA team KTM from Munoz – who had to serve a long lap penalty for his Fernandez clash – and Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia. The top 10 was completed by Prustel GP’s Carlos Tatay and John McPhee on the second Max Racing bike.

Guevara’s victory puts him 33 points clear in the championship after chief title rivals Sergio Garcia and Dennis Foggia struggled.

Guevara’s Aspar team-mate Garcia was 13th after a scrappy race, while Leopard Honda’s Foggia was 14th – putting him 58 points adrift of Guevara.

Moto3 Aragon results - 19 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS -  
2 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 0.957 0.957
3 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 6.536 6.536
4 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 12.906 12.906
5 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 16.695 16.695
6 Spain Iván Ortolá Díez KTM 16.721 16.721
7 David Muñoz KTM 16.855 16.855
8 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 16.961 16.961
9 Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 17.048 17.048
10 United Kingdom John McPhee Husqvarna 17.071 17.071
11 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 17.136 17.136
12 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 17.167 17.167
13 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 17.217 17.217
14 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 18.083 18.083
15 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 23.442 23.442
16 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 25.637 25.637
17 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 28.688 28.688
18 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 31.435 31.435
19 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 31.525 31.525
20 Elia Bartolini KTM 31.592 31.592
21 Joel Kelso KTM 31.599 31.599
22 United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 31.990 31.990
23 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 34.415 34.415
24 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 34.747 34.747
25 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 1'00.627 1'00.627
26 Alessandro Morosi KTM 1'23.545 1'23.545
27 Spain Maria Herrera KTM 1'23.608 1'23.608
  Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM    
  France Lorenzo Fellon Honda    
  Italy Nicola Fabio KTM    
  United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda    
Moto2: Acosta cruises to victory, title leader Fernandez third

Tech3 MotoGP-bound Augusto Fernandez took the holeshot from pole in the 21-lap Moto2 contest, but soon came under pressure from Ajo KTM team-mate Pedro Acosta.

Acosta dropped to third briefly in his chase of Fernandez when he went too cautious into Turn 8/9 to avoid gravel left on track from an earlier crash, allowing Pons’ Aron Canet briefly into second.

Canet couldn’t do anything to keep Acosta at bay, with the Ajo KTM rider moving into the lead into the penultimate corner at the end of lap 10.

Acosta cruised into the distance to claim his second win of his rookie Moto2 campaign by 2.6s as Canet snatched second from Fernandez on the penultimate lap.

Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura ended up fourth after a late battle with Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, as Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer inherited sixth when Aspar’s Jake Dixon crashed out on the final lap.

The top 10 was completed by Somkiat Chantra on the sister Honda Team Asia machine, Jorge Navarro (Pons), Italtrans Racing’s Joe Roberts and VR46 rider Celestino Vietti.

Fernandez slipping to third at the chequered flag means he has only extended his championship lead over Ogura to seven points, with Canet 37 adrift in third.

Moto2 Aragon results - 21 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex -  
2 Spain Arón Canet Kalex 2.612 2.612
3 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 3.799 3.799
4 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 7.736 7.736
5 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 7.803 7.803
6 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 8.620 8.620
7 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 14.893 14.893
8 Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 20.014 20.014
9 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 26.758 26.758
10 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 31.360 31.360
11 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 31.501 31.501
12 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 31.876 31.876
13 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 31.952 31.952
14 Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex 32.178 32.178
15 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 32.895 32.895
16 Australia Senna Agius Kalex 33.396 33.396
17 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 42.998 42.998
18 Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 45.314 45.314
19 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 50.088 50.088
20 Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 53.382 53.382
21 United States Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex 1'02.499 1'02.499
  United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex    
  Keminth Kubo Kalex    
  Japan Taiga Hada Kalex    
  Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex    
  Spain Albert Arenas Kalex    
  Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex    
  Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex    
  Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21    
  Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex    
View full results
