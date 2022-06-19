Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Bradl slams Honda heat issues after getting burns in Germany MotoGP race Next / Heat made last laps of MotoGP German GP “a nightmare” – Zarco
MotoGP / German GP News

Bagnaia says ‘unexplainable’ Germany MotoGP crash “difficult to accept”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia “can’t explain” why he crashed out of the MotoGP German Grand Prix and not knowing why is “difficult to accept”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Bagnaia says ‘unexplainable’ Germany MotoGP crash “difficult to accept”

The polesitter was expected to be the main threat for victory in Sunday’s 30-lap German GP as he looked to get his battered championship challenge back on track after a slipped 69 points adrift of Fabio Quartararo when he was wiped out of the Catalan GP.

But Bagnaia, having lost the lead off the line to Quartararo at the Sachsenring, crashed exiting Turn 1 at the start of the fourth lap when the rear of his GP22 came round on him.

The Ducati rider – whose title hopes are all but gone now he is 91 points behind Quartararo – is at a total loss to explain his crash.

“I’m trying to repeat in my mind what happened and in any of that I can’t explain my crash,” he said.

“I don’t know why. For sure, if I crash it’s because I did a mistake. But in this situation, it’s very difficult to know why, to understand why.

“Looking at the data, it’s impossible to understand things.

“So, I was angry with this because I can’t explain it, I’m very angry for that because when you crash and you know why, normally I’m very self-critical.

“But today I can’t because the reason why I crashed is something that I can’t explain.

“So, it’s more difficult to accept.

“The only thing is positive thing is again we were at the top, we were the fastest and I think also looking at the pace that our potential was high.

“But this is one more time that Fabio is demonstrating that he is more complete than me.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia added that he’s never had a crash like that in his career and says the only difference to the laps before was that he was “turning more”.

“I did more than 70 laps each day [in Germany] and in any of that I [didn’t] feel a close thing like this,” he added.

“It never happened in my life that I’ve crashed like this – just at [Valentino Rossi’s] ranch, where I’m on the dirt track, so it’s easier to have that.

“But it’s very difficult to know why. My lean angle was the same, the speed was the same.

“I was turning more for the exit, so it’s very difficult to understand why I crashed.

“So, it’s the most difficult thing in this moment because maybe our bike is living in a margin like this that if you go wide you crash.

“But, today my crash is very, very on the limit I think.”

shares
comments
Bradl slams Honda heat issues after getting burns in Germany MotoGP race
Previous article

Bradl slams Honda heat issues after getting burns in Germany MotoGP race
Next article

Heat made last laps of MotoGP German GP “a nightmare” – Zarco

Heat made last laps of MotoGP German GP “a nightmare” – Zarco
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.