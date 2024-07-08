Alex Marquez: "Dream" podium with brother Marc trumps previous MotoGP achievements

Gresini MotoGP rider Alex Marquez says he would trade all his previous 42 grand prix podiums for the one he achieved in last weekend’s German Grand Prix with elder brother Marc.

Alex and Marc Marquez shared a podium in MotoGP for the first time in Sunday’s race at the Sachsenring after finishing third and second respectively behind race winner Francesco Bagnaia (factory Ducati team).

It was a landmark result for the Gresini duo, as no two siblings have stood together on the rostrum in the premier class since Nubautsu and Takuma Aoki in 1997 Imola Grand Prix. Much like the Marquez brothers, they were also riding for the same manufacturer - Honda - albeit for different teams.

The third-place finish for the younger Marquez marked his 43rd podium across all three classes and came just days after he signed a new two-year contract with Gresini that will keep him at the Italian squad until the end of the current rules cycle in 2026.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the race, the 28-year-old didn’t hide the fact that he has been dreaming about celebrating a double podium result with his brother for a very long time.

"It's a strange feeling, we are very lucky in life, we have lived many happy days, many more than we could have imagined, days when we both won in different categories, or won the title in the same year,” said Alex Marquez, a one-time champion in both Moto3 and Moto2.

“This was the next dream, I had imagined it many, many times. I would change my forty-odd podiums I have in the World Championship for this one. It is much more special to be on a podium with your brother than the previous forty without him.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I hope I can repeat it and if possible with a victory and a second place. But we know it will be difficult, so, as he said, we have to celebrate and enjoy the moment, because what the World Championship has taught me and being here, above all, is that what you have today, you don't know if you'll have tomorrow.”

A second-place at Sachsenring was equally special for the elder Marquez, especially after having broken a finger and bruised his ribs during a high-side crash on Friday at the start of the weekend.

But the 31-year-old warned that a repeat of the result is “impossible” in 2024, with their 2023-spec GP23 bikes looking increasingly weaker against the latest-spec Desmosedicis raced by the factory and Pramac teams.

The double podium in Germany was only made possible after Pramac’s Jorge Martin crashed out of the race with two laps to go while leading from Bagnaia.

“To share the podium with my brother, we will enjoy it a lot,” said the six-time champion. “This is a day we will never forget because it will be difficult to repeat in the future.

“Honestly speaking this season it will be impossible. Why? For me it's difficult to be on the podium, for him it's difficult to be on the podium. So to find the same Sunday on the podium was a bit unreal.

"But in a dry race, in a very fast race, [Alex]is a very talented rider and today he showed. "The fact that he already has two more years with Gresini, [it] feels more relaxed to him and this weekend he rode in a very good way.”