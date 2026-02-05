Skip to main content
MotoGP Sepang Official Testing

The MotoGP Sepang test race simulations that put Alex Marquez ahead of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

Alex Marquez was the fastest rider at the Sepang MotoGP test, both on a single lap and over long runs

Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

MotoGP riders used the closing day of the Sepang test in Malaysia to focus on race simulations, and among Ducati’s contingent it was Alex Marquez who posted the strongest sustained pace, ahead of both Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

In terms of outright times, Ducati once again appeared strong, with four GP26 machines finishing inside the top five and Alex Marquez leading overall with a best time of 1m56.402s. 

Read Also:

However, in pre-season tests like this, single-lap times are only part of the picture — fuel loads and tyre usage vary widely, and the deeper focus for many teams on Thursday was on longer runs that mirror the rhythm of a sprint race. After Wednesday’s rain and scorching heat limited quality track time, most of the grid used Thursday to complete extended stints of roughly 10 laps to simulate race conditions. 

The spotlight was on the Ducatis of Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez and Bagnaia, with timing screens and official pace analysis used to compare their efforts over a series of consistent laps. 

Race pace comparison

Alex Marquez: The Gresini rider got his sprint simulation off to a flying start, posting the best single lap of the trio at 1m57.295s. He completed five laps in the 1m57s bracket and mixed 1m58s efforts to finish with an approximate 1m58.0 average over his 10-lap effort. His combination of outright pace and consistency put him ahead in this first competitive comparison of 2026. 

Francesco Bagnaia: The Italian began his simulation slightly slower, but then strung together a run of competitive laps in the high 1m57s, with a best of 1m57.726s. His average came in around 1m58.1s, showing strong pace over the distance but just behind Alex Marquez’s benchmark. 

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Mohd Rasfan - AFP - Getty Images

Marc Marquez: The reigning world champion also posted competitive times, with his best lap of 1m57.602s at the start of his run proving quick. However, he completed only two laps in the 1m57s range, spending most of his simulation in the 1m58s bracket. His average worked out to roughly 1m58.2s, narrowly behind both of his Ducati stablemates in this comparison. 

The early conclusion from these race simulations is that the GP26 shows excellent adaptability and strength for all riders, both over a single lap and in longer runs. It's a promising sign as teams begin to build toward the opening rounds of 2026.

Of course, this test is just one data point, and further evaluation in the upcoming Buriram test on 21-22 February will help refine the picture.

It's also worth remembering that the younger Marquez has always been strong at Sepang, and won the most recent edition of the Malaysian Grand Prix in November.

Sprint simulations

Lap Marc Marquez Alex Marquez Francesco Bagnaia
1 1m57.602s 1m57.551s 1m58.088s
2 1m57.681s 1m57.295s 1m57.726s
3 1m58.154s 1m57.538s 1m57.738s
4 1m58.118s 1m58.326s 1m57.978s
5 1m58.320s 1m57.842s 1m57.899s
6 1m58.411s 1m58.275s 1m57.841s
7 1m58.562s 1m57.930s 1m58.106s
8 1m58.590s 1m58.133s 1m58.590s
9 1m58.630s 1m58.530s 1m58.769s
10 1m58.824s 1m58.859s 1m58.929s
Average 1m58.289s 1m58.028s 1m58.166s

