Skip to main content
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

Formula 1
Formula 1
Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Formula 1
Formula 1
How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Wolff tells Mercedes' F1 rivals to "get your s*** together" over engine complaints

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Wolff tells Mercedes' F1 rivals to "get your s*** together" over engine complaints

Alex Marquez: "Gresini most solid option, but this may be a time to take a risk"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez: "Gresini most solid option, but this may be a time to take a risk"

Why overtaking still looks "difficult" with 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Why overtaking still looks "difficult" with 2026 F1 cars

Russell confident Mercedes 2026 car isn't a "turd" - but too early for F1 title talk

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Russell confident Mercedes 2026 car isn't a "turd" - but too early for F1 title talk
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: "Gresini most solid option, but this may be a time to take a risk"

Alex Marquez insists Gresini is the "most solid option" for him, but does not rule out leaving Ducati's satellite team to chase a factory seat

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, who is finalising his signing with KTM’s factory team for 2027, believes that more than half of the MotoGP grid will have their contracts settled before the first race of the season.

The younger Marquez's market value has increased exponentially since he finished runner-up in the 2025 standings. At 29 years of age, and after six seasons in MotoGP, the time has probably come for him to capitalise on it.

In this regard, Autosport understands that the current Gresini rider has virtually sealed his future from 2027 onwards with KTM. Pending the final signature, which should be formalised over the coming days, Marquez will share the garage with Maverick Vinales, who will step up from the Tech3 team.

“The objective of every rider is to race for a factory team. But I’m very happy at Gresini. When the moment comes I will decide what is best for my future, but for now I want to focus on this pre-season,” Marquez said at the Sepang circuit, where the first three days of collective testing for 2026 get under way on Tuesday.

In his best season in the premier class, the Spaniard amassed three victories and a total of 12 podiums, allowing him to finish just behind his brother Marc Marquez, who was nearly untouchable until he was injured in Indonesia.

In addition to the runner-up spot, that achievement enabled Alex Marquez to improve his status within Ducati, to the point of securing the latest Desmosedici for the upcoming campaign.

Alex Marquez, Gresini

Alex Marquez, Gresini

Photo by: Gresini Racing

After a few frenetic days regarding the rider market, Marquez gave away little information, so that no one could interpret from his words that he has already decided which leathers he will be wearing.

“We are working to have the best options when the moment to decide arrives. I won’t hide that Gresini is the most solid option, but it’s true that maybe this is a moment to take a risk, because you don’t know which bike will be the most competitive under the new regulations,” he said.

Marquez has previously been a factory rider in MotoGP, riding for Repsol Honda in 2020 when he made his debut in the premier class.

Marquez is convinced that most pieces of the puzzle could fall into place before the lights go out in Buriram on the first weekend of March.

“More than 50% of the grid will have their future settled before the first race. Many teams, many manufacturers need to sign riders early so they don’t slip away,” he said.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Honda reveals 2026 bike to complete MotoGP launch season

Top Comments

More from
Oriol Puigdemont

Acosta set to join Ducati in 2027 alongside Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
Acosta set to join Ducati in 2027 alongside Marquez

Exclusive: Martin finalising two-year Yamaha MotoGP deal

MotoGP
MotoGP
Exclusive: Martin finalising two-year Yamaha MotoGP deal

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
More from
Alex Marquez

Gresini unveils 2026 livery as Alex Marquez secures factory-spec Ducati

MotoGP
MotoGP
Gresini unveils 2026 livery as Alex Marquez secures factory-spec Ducati

Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

Why Alex Marquez should no longer be undervalued after his brilliant MotoGP campaign

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Why Alex Marquez should no longer be undervalued after his brilliant MotoGP campaign
More from
Gresini Racing

Why Aldeguer's injury has come at the worst moment

MotoGP
MotoGP
Why Aldeguer's injury has come at the worst moment

Aldeguer suffers leg fracture in MotoGP training crash

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aldeguer suffers leg fracture in MotoGP training crash

Why Ducati had no doubt Alex Marquez "deserved" factory MotoGP bike in 2026

MotoGP
MotoGP
Why Ducati had no doubt Alex Marquez "deserved" factory MotoGP bike in 2026

Latest news

The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Mercedes launch
What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus

What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
By Rachit Thukral
What Quartararo's exit and Martin's arrival say about Yamaha's strategy

The rookies to watch out for in 2026

Plus
General
Plus
General
By Autosport staff
The rookies to watch out for in 2026

Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Valencia GP
By Richard Asher
Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

MotoGP is dragging itself to the finish of its marathon season – and it's not a good look

Plus
MotoGP
Plus
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP is dragging itself to the finish of its marathon season – and it's not a good look
View more