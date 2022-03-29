Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

2022 MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix: When is it, start time and more

The third round of the 2022 MotoGP season takes place this weekend with the Argentine Grand Prix. Find out when it is and how you can watch.

2022 MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix: When is it, start time and more

The Argentine GP will take place at Termas de Rio Hondo, which first featured on the calendar back in 2014, but has been absent since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MotoGP had hoped to stage the Argentina race last year, but had to scrap it due to ongoing travel disruptions brought about by the COVID pandemic - though World Superbikes did manage to get its round in the country in.

Since the last Argentine GP, the pit building at Termas de Rio Hondo was ravaged by a fire at the start of 2021.

Coming into the Argentina weekend, Gresini Ducati's Enea Bastianini continues to lead the standings by two points after a difficult outing in the wet Indonesian GP, while KTM's Brad Binder is his closest rival.

Honda announced ahead of the event on Tuesday that six-time world champion Marc Marquez will not race this weekend in Argentina as he continues to recover from double vision issues he suffered as a result of a massive crash in Indonesia.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team after his crash

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team after his crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the 2022 MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix?

The 2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix takes place from 1-3 April and is the third of 21 rounds on the calendar.

What time is practice and qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix?

Friday:

FP1 – 10:50-11:35 (BST-4), 14:50-15:35 BST
FP2 – 15:05-15:50 (BST-4), 19:05-19:50 BST

Saturday:

FP3 – 10:50-11:35 (BST-4), 14:50 BST
FP4 – 14:25-14:55 (BST-4), 18:25 BST

Qualifying 1 – 15:05-15:20 (BST-4), 19:05 BST
Qualifying 2 – 15:30-15:45 (BST-4), 19:30 BST

What time does the 2022 MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix start?

Sunday’s 25-lap Argentine Grand Prix takes place at 15:00 local time, which is 19:00 BST.

The Moto3 and Moto2 races get underway at 12:00 local time (16:00 BST) and 13:20 local time (17:20 BST).

Circuit overview

Circuit overview

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the 2022 MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix?

Viewers in the UK can watch live coverage of the 2022 Argentine Grand Prix on BT Sport 2.

Friday:

Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 1 & 2 – 13:00 – 20:00 BST

Saturday:

Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 3 – 13:00 – 16:00 BST
Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Qualifying – 16:00 – 20:00 BST

Sunday:

Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Warm-up and races – 14:00 - 21:00 BST

All MotoGP sessions can be watched live via Dorna Sports’ video pass subscription service.

Highlights on free-to-air television will be shown on ITV4 in the UK at 20:00 BST on Monday.

When and where was the last MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix?

The last Argentine Grand Prix took place in 2019 and was won by Honda's Marc Marquez on his way to that year's world title.

Prior to the country's return to the calendar in 2014, MotoGP last raced in Argentina in 1999 in Buenos Aires.

Who has the most MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix wins?

Marc Marquez - 3 (2014, 2016, 2019)
Mick Doohan - 3 (1994, 1995, 1998)
Valentino Rossi - 1 (2015)

