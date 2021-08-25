Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP / British GP News

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP heads to Silverstone for the 12th round of the 2021 world championship season, the British Grand Prix, following an eventful Austrian double-header.

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

After a dramatic couple of weeks at the Red Bull Ring – both on and off the track – MotoGP returns to Great Britain for the first time since 2019 after last year’s race was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent calendar reshuffle.

After Brad Binder’s stunning Austrian MotoGP win with a slick tyre gamble in the late rain shower, the focus shifted to Maverick Vinales’ split from Yamaha following his initial suspension. 

With Vinales out, and the Spaniard potentially joining up with Aprilia later this season having already signed with the Italian manufacturer for 2022, Yamaha has called up test rider and British home favourite Cal Crutchlow as his replacement at the factory team for this weekend. 

Cal Crutchlow, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Cal Crutchlow, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, with Franco Morbidelli still recovering from knee surgery, Moto2 regular Jake Dixon is set for a sensational premier class debut at the SRT Yamaha squad for his home round.

MotoGP is gearing up for another stunning Silverstone weekend following on from the thrilling 2019 race which saw Alex Rins beat Marc Marquez by just 0.013s as the attention on the title fight intensifies.

Fabio Quartararo left the Austrian double-header with a 47-point lead over both Francesco Bagnaia and Joan Mir, with the remainder of the 2021 schedule currently covering six more rounds following the cancellation of the Malaysian GP due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, wins, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team` with hand on his head

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, wins, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team` with hand on his head

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2021 British MotoGP session timings

MotoGP will run its standard schedule across the British GP on Friday and Saturday, with two practice sessions on Friday that will run for 45 minutes each. On Saturday third practice will also run for 45 minutes, with the top 10 on the combined FP1-2-3 timesheet automatically entering into Q2 of qualifying. A final 30-minute FP4 session is held on Saturday afternoon ahead of qualifying.

Q1 of qualifying sees all riders who did not finish in the top 10 of the combined practice times take part, with the top two finishers progressing into Q2 alongside the top 10 who gained an automatic spot via their practice times.

Q2 is the pole position shootout which decides the order of the front four rows, with the rest of the grid organised on Q1 times, for the British GP on Sunday.

Due to clashes with the Formula 1 Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps, the MotoGP race will take place before Moto2 on Sunday. Moto2 and Moto3 are also in action during the British GP.

Friday 27th August 2021
Free Practice 1: 9:55am-10:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)
Free Practice 2: 2:10pm-2:55pm BST (2:10pm-2:55pm local)

Saturday 28th August 2021
Free Practice 3: 9:55am-10:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)
Free Practice 4: 1:30pm-2:00pm BST (1:30pm-2:00pm local)
Qualifying: 2:10pm-2:50pm BST (2:10pm-2:50pm local)

Sunday 29th August 2021
Warm Up: 9:30am-09:50am BST (9:30am-09:50am local)
Race: 1:00pm BST (1:00pm local)

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the British MotoGP?

• Channel: BT Sport 2
• Channel numbers: Sky – 414 (BT Sport 2)
• Channel numbers: Virgin Media – 528 (BT Sport 2)

BT Sport’s live coverage of Sunday’s action starts with the warm-up sessions at 9:00am, taken from the world feed, before switching to its own broadcast at 10:30am for the pre-race show ahead of the Moto3 race.

The build-up to the MotoGP race starts from 12:30pm, or when the Moto3 race finishes, ahead of lights out at 1:00pm.

The British MotoGP will also be shown live on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom on ITV. Earlier this year ITV broadcasted the French MotoGP race live on sister channel ITV4.

Channel: ITV
Channel numbers: Freeview – 3
Channel numbers: Sky – 103 HD, 803 SD
Channel numbers: Virgin Media – 103 HD/SD
Channel numbers: Freesat – 103 SD, 111 HD

ITV will broadcast the British MotoGP race (premier class only) live, with coverage at starting at 12.30pm and finishing at 2:30pm.

ITV4, which currently shows highlights of each grand prix weekend on the Monday after a race, will also show the highlights of the British round on the Monday between 8pm-9pm after the weekend.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Can I stream the British MotoGP?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can also stream the British GP by purchasing a video pass from MotoGP.com. A one-off video pass, the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season, costs £85.57p.

The video pass gives access to every live session, qualifying and race, plus world feed content and the chance to watch previous races.

Weather forecast for the British MotoGP

Silverstone is set for warm and dry conditions throughout the weekend, starting cloudy on Friday, but with a better chance of sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 19 degrees Celsius are forecast on race day, which is around five degrees cooler than the Austrian GP.

Most British MotoGP winners (premier class only)

Valentino Rossi: 6 wins (500cc – 2000, 2001 MotoGP – 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015)
Kevin Schwantz: 4 wins (500cc – 1989, 1990, 1991, 1994)
Jorge Lorenzo: 3 wins (MotoGP – 2010, 2012, 2013)
Casey Stoner: 3 wins (MotoGP – 2007, 2008, 2011)
Mick Doohan: 3 wins (500cc – 1995, 1996, 1997)
Kenny Roberts: 3 wins (500cc – 1978, 1979, 1983)

 
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Previous article

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Netflix releases trailer for upcoming Schumacher documentary

2 h
2
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike

1 d
3
Formula 1

How Ocon’s win countered F1’s ‘billionaire boys’ club’ image

3 h
4
Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

22 h
5
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

2 h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

33m
Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Aug 24, 2021
Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

Aug 23, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus
MGP

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

Aug 23, 2021
Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
MGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

Aug 21, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Haydn Cobb
2021 F1 Belgian GP session timings and how to watch Belgian GP
Formula 1

2021 F1 Belgian GP session timings and how to watch

Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more Styrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Trending Today

Netflix releases trailer for upcoming Schumacher documentary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix releases trailer for upcoming Schumacher documentary

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike

How Ocon’s win countered F1’s ‘billionaire boys’ club’ image
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon’s win countered F1’s ‘billionaire boys’ club’ image

F1 announces new overtaking award
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

2021 F1 Belgian GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Belgian GP session timings and how to watch

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash
Le Mans Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021

Latest news

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.