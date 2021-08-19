Tickets Subscribe
Mir: "Pressure now much higher" on Quartararo in MotoGP title race
MotoGP News

MotoGP calendar revised again as Malaysian GP cancelled

By:

The 2021 MotoGP calendar has gone through further revisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Malaysian Grand Prix has been cancelled and a second Misano race has been added.

MotoGP calendar revised again as Malaysian GP cancelled

Despite the rollout of vaccines to combat COVID-19 in 2021, the MotoGP calendar has still been heavily affected by the pandemic owing to fresh outbreaks and changing travel restrictions.

All but one flyaway race has already been cancelled for 2021, with the Japanese, Australian and Thailand races scrubbed from the calendar, as well as the Finnish GP – which was due to take place in July.

Due to a rise in COVID cases in Malaysia, Dorna Sports has been forced to make further alterations to the 2021 calendar and cancel the event at Sepang for a second year in a row.

The Malaysian GP will be replaced by a second event at Misano, which will oddly take over the 24 October slot originally intended for Sepang instead of forming a back-to-back with the San Marino GP.

The event is yet to be officially named. Last year’s second Misano race was known as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

But two events at Misano is good news for Italian MotoGP fans, who will now get two opportunities to see Valentino Rossi race on home soil before his retirement at the end of 2021.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix, which was set to take place at Sepang International Circuit from the 22nd to the 24th of October,” a statement read.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting entry restrictions for Malaysia oblige the cancellation of the event.

“The FIM MotoGP World Championship looks forward to returning to Sepang in 2022 to race in front of our dedicated Malaysian fans.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports are pleased to confirm that MotoGP will return to Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli from the 22nd to the 24th of October, the weekend previously scheduled for the Malaysian GP, for a second Grand Prix at the classic Italian track.

“The name of this event will be announced in due course.

“The date for the Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini remains unchanged.”

Read Also:

The addition of a second Misano race means MotoGP will have eight races on repeat circuits in 2021, following the double-header in Qatar and Austria, and a second round in Portugal scheduled for 7 November.

At present, the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin is still set to go ahead on 3 October.

However, the COVID situation has reached a dire juncture Austin, with latest reports stating Austin has broken the record in the region for most patients in intensive care units with COVID-related illness.

An additional European MotoGP event also potentially poses problems for Brits in the paddock, with many close to the 90 days out of 180 they are allowed to travel through Europe without a visa under new Brexit guidelines.

Revised 2021 MotoGP calendar:

Date  Venue
28 March Qatar Losail
4 April Qatar Losail
18 April Portugal Algarve
2 May Spain Jerez
16 May France Le Mans
30 May Italy Mugello
6 June Spain Barcelona
20 June Germany Sachsenring
27 June Netherlands Assen
8 August Austria Red Bull Ring
15 August Austria Red Bull Ring
29 August United Kingdom Silverstone
12 September Spain Aragon
19 September San Marino Misano
3 October United States Circuit of the Americas
24 October San Marino Misano
07 November Portugal Algarve
14 November Spain Valencia
TBA TBA
Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race
Lewis Duncan
Mir: "Pressure now much higher" on Quartararo in MotoGP title race
MotoGP

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race

"One minute of bad luck" cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium
MotoGP

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021

