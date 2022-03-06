Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Supersport 300 champion Carrasco to make Moto3 return
Moto3 / Losail Race report

Moto3 Qatar: Migno wins 2022 opener after heartbreak for Sasaki

Valentino Rossi protege Andrea Migno ended a four-year victory drought when he won the 2022 Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix following late heartbreak for long-time leader Ayumu Sasaki.

Lewis Duncan
By:

There was drama before the first race of the season even got underway, as poleman Izan Guevara was sent to the back of the grid along with championship favourite Dennis Foggia and his Leopard team-mate Tatsuki Suzuki for irresponsible riding in qualifying.

They were all handed long lap penalties too, with Foggia forced to serve two during the race.

Aspar rider Guevara’s demotion promoted Sasaki to pole for his first start for the Max Racing Husqvarna squad and the Japanese rider converted that to the holeshot.

Sasaki – formerly with the now defunct Petronas SRT on a Honda alongside current Max Racing team-mate John McPhee – immediately built up a lead of almost a second by the second lap.

The Japanese rider, who was one of eight riders on the softer option rear Dunlop tyre, used the clean air in front of him and the squabbling of the group behind to pull away.

By lap eight of 18 Sasaki was 2.4s clear of the field and continued to open that advantage out to over three seconds by lap 10.

But heartbreak would strike on the following tour when Sasaki suffered a highside. Though he stayed on his bike, the moment broke the left fairing on his bike.

This caused dramatic handling problems and Sasaki’s lead was utterly decimated by lap 12, with the Snipers Honda of Migno taking the lead from him through the Turn 12 right-hander.

Sasaki would pull out due to the damage to his bike, leaving Migno to lead a battle for victory that featured Aspar’s Garcia on the GasGas, Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu, Kaito Toba on the CIP KTM and McPhee.

Garcia had to serve a long lap penalty in the early stages after clattering into the side of Prustel GP rider Carlos Tatay at Turn 7 on the opening tour.

But the four-time race winner would brush this off to get into the lead battle come the closing stages.

With two laps to go, Migno repelled constant attacks on his lead using the straightline speed of his Honda and led the pack across the line to start the final tour.

As the final lap unfolded Migno and Garcia broke away from the rest to battle for the win, with the former holding on by 0.037s on the run to the line to secure his first Moto3 victory since Mugello 2017.

Toba completed the podium ahead of Oncu and McPhee, whose podium hopes wilted in the closing stages.

Brazilian rookie Diogo Moreira – who was tipped for Moto3 title success by MotoGP star Maverick Vinales earlier this week – completed the top six on his grand prix debut, the MT Helmets KTM rider beating the recovering Foggia by 0.470s.

Guevara trailed Foggia home in eighth on his Aspar GasGas, with the sister MT Helmets KTM of Ryusei Yamanaka and Prustel GP’s Xavi Artigas on the CF Moto bike (a new manufacturer for 2022, but is essentially a badged KTM) rounding out the top 10.

The 2018 World Supersport 300 champion Ana Carrasco was 20th on her Moto3 return with the BOE SKX KTM squad, with Britain’s Josh Whatley last of the classified runners in 22nd on his and the VisionTrack Racing Honda team’s debut.

His team-mate Scott Ogden crashed out late on, while Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia also fell in the closing laps while he was battling for the podium.

Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix - race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 18  
2 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 18 0.037
3 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 18 0.573
4 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 18 0.594
5 United Kingdom John McPhee Husqvarna 18 1.064
6 Diogo Moreira KTM 18 1.481
7 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 18 1.951
8 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 18 2.545
9 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 18 2.742
10 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 18 6.055
11 Ivan Ortola KTM 18 6.080
12 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 18 12.933
13 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 18 12.974
14 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 18 12.989
15 Daniel Holgado KTM 18 12.999
16 Joel Kelso KTM 18 13.084
17 Matteo Bertelle KTM 18 29.098
18 Elia Bartolini KTM 18 29.128
19 Mario Aji Honda 18 29.497
20 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 18 43.108
21 Gerard Riu KTM 18 47.964
22 Joshua Whatley Honda 18 48.272
  Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 12  
  Spain Jaume Masia KTM 9  
  Italy Alberto Surra Honda 9  
  Scott Ogden Honda 6  
  Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 3  
  Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 3  
  France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 3  
