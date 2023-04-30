MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

A thrilling 19-lap Moto3 scrap began the day’s action at Jerez, with Ivan Ortola claiming the 99th victory in the class since its inception in 2012 for Spain.

The Angeluss MTA rider snatched a second victory of the 2023 season after he capitalised on a slow run through Turn 11 on the last lap for Aspar’s David Alonso.

Ortola steamed up the inside of the Colombian and held firm through final corners to take the chequered flag 0.034 seconds ahead.

Alonso celebrated his first grand prix podium and the first for a Colombian rider, while long-time leader Jaume Masia on the Leopard Honda completed the podium.

Ivan Ortola, Angeluss MTA Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Intact GP’s Ayumu Sasaki was fourth ahead of Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda, Tech3 KTM’s Dani Holgado and the Prustel GP machine of Xavier Artigas.

Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki was eighth ahead of poleman Deniz Oncu, the Ajo KTM rider dropping to ninth after failing to serve a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits.

Diogo Moreira completed the top 10 on his MT Helmets – MSI KTM.

Holgado continues to lead the championship by four points from Moreira, with Ortola now just nine adrift in third.

Moto3 Spanish GP results:

A sedate 21-lap Moto2 race was dominated by Britain’s Sam Lowes, who converted pole position to his first grand prix victory since 2021.

The Marc VDS rider was jumped off the line by Ajo KTM’s Pedro Acosta, but quickly rallied to reclaim the lead at the last corner on the opening lap.

Lowes proceeded to dominate by 2.841 seconds at the chequered flag from Acosta, with Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez completing the podium.

Tony Arbolino was fourth on the sister Marc VDS Kalex from Pons’ Aron Canet and Aspar’s Jake Dixon, with Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas, Gresini’s Filip Salac and Fermin Aldeguer (Speed Up).

Alonso Lopez, Speed Up Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Acosta leads the championship but is equal on 74 points with Arbolino, while Canet sits 22 points adrift in third.

Ai Ogura’s difficult 2023 season continued in Spain as he crashed out late on. The Japanese rider is 20th in the standings with just one point having missed two of the first four rounds with injury.

Moto2 Spanish GP results: