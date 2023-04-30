Subscribe
MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Ivan Ortola scored his second-successive win of the 2023 Moto3 season as Sam Lowes ended his Moto2 drought at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix.

MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

A thrilling 19-lap Moto3 scrap began the day’s action at Jerez, with Ivan Ortola claiming the 99th victory in the class since its inception in 2012 for Spain.

The Angeluss MTA rider snatched a second victory of the 2023 season after he capitalised on a slow run through Turn 11 on the last lap for Aspar’s David Alonso.

Ortola steamed up the inside of the Colombian and held firm through final corners to take the chequered flag 0.034 seconds ahead.

Alonso celebrated his first grand prix podium and the first for a Colombian rider, while long-time leader Jaume Masia on the Leopard Honda completed the podium.

Intact GP’s Ayumu Sasaki was fourth ahead of Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda, Tech3 KTM’s Dani Holgado and the Prustel GP machine of Xavier Artigas.

Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki was eighth ahead of poleman Deniz Oncu, the Ajo KTM rider dropping to ninth after failing to serve a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits.

Diogo Moreira completed the top 10 on his MT Helmets – MSI KTM.

Holgado continues to lead the championship by four points from Moreira, with Ortola now just nine adrift in third.

Moto3 Spanish GP results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Ivan Ortola KTM    
2 David Alonso GASGAS 0.034 0.034
3 Spain Jaume Masia Honda 0.215 0.181
4 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 0.422 0.207
5 Jose Antonio KTM 0.549 0.127
6 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 0.640 0.091
7 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 0.738 0.098
8 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 1.991 1.253
9 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 3.862 1.871
10 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 4.397 0.535
11 Italy Romano Fenati Honda 4.412 0.015
12 United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 4.722 0.310
13 Matteo Bertelle Honda 10.012 5.290
14 Filippo Farioli KTM 11.335 1.323
15 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 11.613 0.278
16 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 14.667 3.054
17 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 16.525 1.858
18 Joel Kelso CF MOTO 26.905 10.380
19 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 30.347 3.442
20 David Almansa Husqvarna 33.542 3.195
21 Syarifuddin Azman KTM 33.578 0.036
22 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 33.671 0.093
23 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 35.488 1.817
24 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 35.734 0.246
25 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka GASGAS 1 Lap 1 Lap
  Japan Kaito Toba Honda    
  Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda    
  David Salvador KTM    
  David Muñoz KTM    
A sedate 21-lap Moto2 race was dominated by Britain’s Sam Lowes, who converted pole position to his first grand prix victory since 2021.

The Marc VDS rider was jumped off the line by Ajo KTM’s Pedro Acosta, but quickly rallied to reclaim the lead at the last corner on the opening lap.

Lowes proceeded to dominate by 2.841 seconds at the chequered flag from Acosta, with Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez completing the podium.

Tony Arbolino was fourth on the sister Marc VDS Kalex from Pons’ Aron Canet and Aspar’s Jake Dixon, with Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas, Gresini’s Filip Salac and Fermin Aldeguer (Speed Up).

Acosta leads the championship but is equal on 74 points with Arbolino, while Canet sits 22 points adrift in third.

Ai Ogura’s difficult 2023 season continued in Spain as he crashed out late on. The Japanese rider is 20th in the standings with just one point having missed two of the first four rounds with injury.

Moto2 Spanish GP results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex    
2 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex 2.841 2.841
3 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21 9.618 6.777
4 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 10.163 0.545
5 Spain Arón Canet Kalex 11.056 0.893
6 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 11.923 0.867
7 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 12.586 0.663
8 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 14.948 2.362
9 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 16.470 1.522
10 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 18.550 2.080
11 Spain Sergio García Kalex 22.134 3.584
12 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 22.817 0.683
13 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 23.080 0.263
14 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 25.110 2.030
15 Germany Lukas Tulovic Kalex 26.709 1.599
16 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 26.922 0.213
17 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 28.568 1.646
18 Italy Dennis Foggia Kalex 30.384 1.816
19 Borja Gomez Kalex 33.223 2.839
20 Spain Marcos Ramirez Forward F2 36.775 3.552
21 Senna Agius Kalex 36.812 0.037
22 Spain Izan Guevara Kalex 37.151 0.339
23 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex 39.637 2.486
24 United Kingdom Rory Skinner Kalex 39.786 0.149
25 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 1'02.572 22.786
26 Soichiro Minamimoto Kalex 1'03.282 0.710
27 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex    
28 Sean Kelly Kalex    
29 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex    
  Álex Escrig Forward F2    
