Moto2 teams hold emergency meeting after alarming bike issue arises at COTA
Moto2 / Circuit of the Americas Race report

MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Pedro Acosta snatched victory in a tense Moto2 race as Ivan Ortola scored a maiden win in Moto3 at the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The 14-lap Moto3 race kicked off Sunday’s grand prix proceedings and was a thriller down to the wire.

Angeluss MTA rider Ivan Ortola took the chequered flag to score his maiden Moto3 victory after the 18-year-old Spaniard survived a massive scare going through Turn 2 on the opening lap.

As Intact GP Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasaki took the lead from Leopard Honda poleman Jaume Masia, Ortola touched the kerb on the way into the Turn 2 right-hander and was almost thrown from his KTM.

Completing the first lap in 18th, Ortola began a stunning charge that saw him move into the lead at Turn 12 on the final tour when MT Helmets KTM rider Diogo Moreira ran wide.

Ortola held firm through the final few corners to score the first win for both himself in Moto3 and the Angeluss MTA team.

He beat Masia by 0.457s, who briefly held the lead in the latter stages before being forced off track at Turn 13 when Sasaki crashed out of first on lap 12.

Masia was dropped 1.5s adrift of the race lead, but fought through to snatch second at the final corner from Prustel GP’s Xavi Artigas.

Moreira was denied a podium by 0.009s after being passed by Masia and Artigas at the last corner, with Tech3 KTM’s Dani Holgado and Ajo KTM rider Deniz Oncu rounding out the top six.

The top 10 was completed by CIP KTM’s David Salvador, Aspar GASGAS duo David Alonso and Ryusei Yamanaka and Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda.

Sasaki re-joined after his crash but pulled into pitlane shortly after.

Holgado now leads the championship joint on 49 points from Moreira, with Artigas 17 points adrift.

Moto3 results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Ivan Ortola KTM    
2 Spain Jaume Masia Honda 0.457 0.457
3 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 0.558 0.101
4 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 0.567 0.009
5 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 0.657 0.090
6 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 9.493 8.836
7 David Salvador KTM 9.547 0.054
8 David Alonso GASGAS 9.663 0.116
9 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka GASGAS 9.975 0.312
10 Jose Antonio KTM 10.085 0.110
11 Japan Kaito Toba Honda 12.430 2.345
12 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 15.789 3.359
13 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 15.967 0.178
14 United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 16.179 0.212
15 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 16.214 0.035
16 Italy Romano Fenati Honda 23.833 7.619
17 David Almansa CF MOTO 24.204 0.371
18 Filippo Farioli KTM 24.401 0.197
19 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 24.676 0.275
20 Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 24.913 0.237
21 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 35.940 11.027
  David Muñoz KTM 1 Lap 1 Lap
  Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 1 Lap 0.133
  Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 2 Laps 1 Lap
  Matteo Bertelle Honda 8 Laps 6 Laps
  Syarifuddin Azman KTM 9 Laps 1 Lap
  Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 10 Laps 1 Lap
  United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda    
View full results

Ajo KTM’s Pedro Acosta registered his second win of the 2023 Moto2 season after overtaking Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino on the last lap.

Acosta got the holeshot from second on the grid, but found himself overtaken by Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez with a daring move at Turn 2 on the opening lap.

The Ajo rider quickly deposed Arbolino and led the field for the opening few tours, but the Spaniard would drop to fourth when he hit a false neutral at Turn 12.

Regrouping from this, Acosta would join Arbolino in breaking away from the pack as the pair ran line astern for much of the second half of the grand prix.

Acosta made his decisive move for the lead at Turn 12 on the last lap and fended off the Marc VDS rider to get to the chequered flag first.

Bo Bendsneyder scored his first Moto2 podium for the SAG Team in thirdm beating Gresini duo Jeremy Alcoba and Filip Salac.

Speed Up duo Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez followed, with Pons’ Aron Canet, poleman Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) and Yamaha VR46 Master Camp’s Manuel Gonzales.

Aspar’s Jake Dixon was due to start from sixth, but crashed on the warm-up lap.

Arbolino continues to lead the championship, with Acosta seven points adrift.

Moto2 Results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex    
2 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex    
3 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex    
4 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex    
5 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex    
6 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21    
7 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21    
8 Spain Arón Canet Kalex    
9 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex    
10 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex    
11 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex    
12 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex    
13 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex    
14 Italy Dennis Foggia Kalex    
15 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex    
16 United States Joe Roberts Kalex    
17 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex    
18 Sean Kelly Kalex    
19 United Kingdom Rory Skinner Kalex    
20 Borja Gomez Kalex    
21 Spain Izan Guevara Kalex    
22 David Sanchis Forward F2    
23 Soichiro Minamimoto Kalex    
  Spain Sergio García Kalex    
  Spain Marcos Ramirez Forward F2    
  Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex    
  Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex    
  Germany Lukas Tulovic Kalex    
  United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex    
View full results
