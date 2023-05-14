Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Le Mans News

MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Tony Arbolino and Daniel Holgado shared the wins in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes at the MotoGP French Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Tech3

The 20-lap Moto3 contest kicked of racing action at MotoGP’s 1000th grand prix event, with Tech3 KTM rider Holgado proving impervious.

Holgado quickly got ahead of poleman Ayumu Sasaki on the Intact GP Husqvarna and put in a perfectly-executed defensive ride in the lead.

Sasaki briefly took the lead away from Holgado at the start of lap 12 on the start/finish straight, but was instantly relegated to second by the Tech3 rider.

Holgado kept the door closed through the final lap to get to the chequered flag 0.150 seconds clear of Sasaki, with Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia completing the podium.

Holgado’s victory is the first for the Tech3 team in any class of the world championship on home soil.

Ivan Ortola was fourth on the Angeluss MTA KTM from Aspar GASGAS rider Ryusei Yamanaka.

The top 10 was completed by Deniz Oncu (Ajo KTM), Xavi Artigas on the Prustel GP CF Moto machine, Aspar’s David Alonso, Jose Rueda (Ajo KTM) the second Angeluss-run bike of Stefano Nepa.

Holgado now leads the championship by 21 points from Ortola and Masia, while Diogo Moreira slid to fourth in the standings after crashing out of the race at Le Mans.

Moto3 - French GP race results (20 laps)

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM    
2 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 0.150 0.150
3 Spain Jaume Masia Honda 0.946 0.796
4 Ivan Ortola KTM 1.113 0.167
5 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka GASGAS 2.409 1.296
6 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 2.521 0.112
7 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 3.280 0.759
8 David Alonso GASGAS 9.372 6.092
9 Jose Antonio KTM 11.930 2.558
10 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 14.318 2.388
11 Joel Kelso CF MOTO 14.438 0.120
12 Japan Kaito Toba Honda 14.606 0.168
13 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 15.077 0.471
14 David Salvador KTM 16.937 1.860
15 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 16.969 0.032
16 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 19.059 2.090
17 Matteo Bertelle Honda 19.113 0.054
18 Filippo Farioli KTM 19.410 0.297
19 Italy Romano Fenati Honda 19.665 0.255
20 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 30.369 10.704
21 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 30.541 0.172
22 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 30.794 0.253
  Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda    
  Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM    
  United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda    
  Italy Andrea Migno KTM    
  Syarifuddin Azman KTM    
View full results
Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino led every lap of a shortened Moto2 race at Le Mans to claim his second win of the season.

The race was red-flagged on lap three following a multi-rider crash exiting Turn 6 on the lap before.

Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas crashed on the way out of the corner and left nowhere to go for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez and Pons’ Aron Canet.

Arenas and Gonzalez walked away from the incident, while Canet was taken to the medical centre for checks.

Prior to the stoppage, poleman Sam Lowes had crashed going into Turn 3, with his Marc VDS bike narrowly avoiding a nasty collision with Alonso Lopez (Speed Up) and Lowes’ team-mate Arbolino.

Restarted over 14 laps, Arbolino led all of them to take victory ahead of Gresini’s Filip Salac, who celebrated his first podium of the season.

Lopez completed the podium for Speed up ahead of Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti and Aspar’s Jake Dixon.

The top 10 was rounded out by Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP), Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer, Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) and Pons’ Sergio Garcia.

Lowes was due to take the restart from pole, but his mechanics couldn’t get him out of pitlane in time after repairing his bike and he was forced to start last. The Briton was 15th at the chequered flag.

Arbolino now leads Pedro Acosta (Ajo KTM), who crashed out, by 25 points in the standings.

Moto2 - French Grand Prix race results (14 laps)

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex    
2 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 0.620 0.620
3 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21 1.537 0.917
4 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 2.193 0.656
5 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 3.041 0.848
6 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 4.175 1.134
7 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 8.853 4.678
8 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 9.437 0.584
9 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 10.696 1.259
10 Spain Sergio García Kalex 10.817 0.121
11 Germany Lukas Tulovic Kalex 11.588 0.771
12 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 12.128 0.540
13 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 12.337 0.209
14 Italy Dennis Foggia Kalex 13.061 0.724
15 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 13.695 0.634
16 United States Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex 14.633 0.938
17 Spain Marcos Ramirez FORWARD 18.244 3.611
18 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 19.880 1.636
19 Senna Agius Kalex 22.615 2.735
20 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex 22.684 0.069
21 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 25.265 2.581
22 Spain Izan Guevara Kalex 25.347 0.082
23 Borja Gomez Kalex 30.208 4.861
  Álex Escrig FORWARD    
  Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex    
  United Kingdom Rory Skinner Kalex    
  Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex    
  Spain Albert Arenas Kalex    
  Spain Arón Canet Kalex    
View full results
shares
comments

MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

MotoGP
French GP

Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race

Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race

MotoGP
French GP

Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

F1 Formula 1

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

EXTE Extreme E
Scotland X-Prix

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe