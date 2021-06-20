Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2
Moto2 / Sachsenring News

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

By:

Aki Ajo’s hugely successful Moto2 and Moto3 teams will continue to be KTM’s factory entrant in those categories of the MotoGP World Championship through to 2026.

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

The Ajo squad and Red Bull KTM began its partnership in Moto3 in the classes’ first season in 2012, with the pair winning the championship with Sandro Cortese.

Ajo would win the Moto3 championship again in 2016 in commanding fashion with Brad Binder, having finished runner-up the two years before with Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller.

KTM joined forces with Ajo Motorsport in Moto2 from 2017, with both Oliveira and Binder finishing runner-up in the championship in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The Ajo Motorsport stable has been a major talent factory in grand prix racing, with the likes of Marc Marquez, Johann Zarco, Miller, Binder and Oliveira coming through its ranks into MotoGP.

KTM’s tie-up with Ajo Motorsport has created a full ladder to MotoGP for KTM riders, with Binder and Oliveira successfully completing this journey when they joined the premier class in 2019 and 2020 – with the pair responsible for KTM’s four MotoGP wins.

Aki Ajo with Jorge Martin

Aki Ajo with Jorge Martin

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Since 2012, Ajo has scored 39 victories in 2012 and 21 in Moto2, with rookie sensation Pedro Acosta currently leading the Moto3 standings in 2021 after three wins and Tech3 MotoGP-bound Remy Gardner top in Moto2 with two victories.

“This new deal is really satisfying and a real no-brainer for us,” KTM boss Pit Beirer said.

“Aki’s team is having a great season so far but for ten years now they have been a super-important part of our structure.

“We are very passionate about developing our own racing talent and we invest a lot on efforts for Red Bull MotoGP Rookies, NTC and Moto3 to do this.

“We feel it gives us a strong connection.

“It is how we want to go racing and we’re thrilled that we proved that it could work in the MotoGP paddock.

“Back in 2012 we were like a ‘guest’ here. We had a bike, an ambition and just a space in the back of Aki’s transporter; we didn’t even have our own truck!

“I’m happy and proud that Aki is a special part of a bigger effort that means we had more than 70 bikes on track at the Sachsenring.

“He helped us arrive in MotoGP and we just want to get even stronger.”

KTM’s involvement in motorcycle road racing is grown to such a point since 2012 that in this weekend’s German Grand Prix paddock, 76 riders across MotoGP, Moto3, Red Bull Rookies Cup and the Northern Talent Cup are on KTM machinery (KTM is still represented in Moto2 by Ajo, but axed its chassis project at the end of 2019, with the team racing Kalex frames now).

shares
comments
KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2

Previous article

KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

2d
2
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

23h
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

37min
4
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

17h
5
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

18h
Latest news
KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3
MOT2

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

27m
KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2
MOT2

KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2

22h
Catalunya Moto2: Gardner passes team-mate Fernandez for victory
MOT2

Catalunya Moto2: Gardner passes team-mate Fernandez for victory

Jun 6, 2021
Italian Moto2: Gardner edges team-mate Fernandez for Mugello victory
MOT2

Italian Moto2: Gardner edges team-mate Fernandez for Mugello victory

May 30, 2021
French Moto2: Fernandez converts maiden pole to victory
MOT2

French Moto2: Fernandez converts maiden pole to victory

May 16, 2021
More
Lewis Duncan
Rins angry with “disaster” MotoGP traffic situation in Germany German GP
MotoGP

Rins angry with “disaster” MotoGP traffic situation in Germany

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise” German GP
MotoGP

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

More
Ajo Motorsport
The “old-school” Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Plus
Moto3

The “old-school” Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Portimao Moto2: Rookie Fernandez scores maiden win as Lowes crashes Algarve
Moto2

Portimao Moto2: Rookie Fernandez scores maiden win as Lowes crashes

Portimao Moto3: Rookie Acosta wins last-lap duel to take commanding points lead Algarve
Moto3

Portimao Moto3: Rookie Acosta wins last-lap duel to take commanding points lead

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Monza DTM: Van der Linde edges Lawson to grab Race 2 pole
DTM DTM

Monza DTM: Van der Linde edges Lawson to grab Race 2 pole

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

Latest news

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3
Moto2 Moto2

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2
Moto2 Moto2

KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2

Catalunya Moto2: Gardner passes team-mate Fernandez for victory
Moto2 Moto2

Catalunya Moto2: Gardner passes team-mate Fernandez for victory

Italian Moto2: Gardner edges team-mate Fernandez for Mugello victory
Moto2 Moto2

Italian Moto2: Gardner edges team-mate Fernandez for Mugello victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.