Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3
Moto2 / Sachsenring Race report

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes

By:

MotoGP-bound Remy Gardner dominated the Moto2 German Grand Prix to extend his championship lead after Ajo KTM team-mate Raul Fernandez crashed out early on.

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes

The last three Moto2 races have been duels between Gardner and Fernandez, with Sunday’s Sachsenring encounter set to follow a similar pattern until the latter crashed on lap five and opened the door for Gardner to ease to his third victory of 2021.

Gardner’s victory is also the second for the Ajo squad in Germany after Pedro Acosta won in Moto3, both riders doing so on the same day the partnership between KTM and Ajo was renewed through to 2026.

Poleman Fernandez got the jump into Turn 1 at the start with Gardner slotting behind him ahead of a fast-starting Xavi Vierge on the Petronas Sprinta Kalex from fifth.

Such was the leading KTM Ajo duo’s pace in the opening laps that the gap between them and Vierge stood at seven tenths after the first tour, with Fernandez and Gardner lapping a second quicker than the rest of the field.

Gardner nailed his run through the Ralf Waldmann right-hander at Turn 11 to line up Fernandez into the Sachsen Kurve left at the bottom of the hill.

Cleanly pulling off a move for the lead, Gardner started to stretch his legs and forced Fernandez to push hard to keep in his wheel tracks.

The pair were 1.5s clear of Vierge by lap three, though the gap out front would extend dramatically to over five seconds on lap five when Fernandez crashed out at the Omega right-hander at Turn 3.

Gardner settled into a rhythm that would prove impossible to surmount, his lead extending out to over seven seconds on his way to the chequered flag to secure his third win of the campaign and become the first Australian to win three-successive grands prix since Casey Stoner in MotoGP in 2011.

Aspar’s Aron Canet had worked his way up to second from 10th on the grid by the fifth tour, with Canet easing away from the battle behind featuring VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, Gresini’s MotoGP-bound Fabio Di Giannantonio and Vierge.

Aron Canet, Aspar Team

Aron Canet, Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Canet managed his 1.6s gap ahead of this group for a good chunk of the 28 laps, but Bezzecchi and Honda Team Asia rookie Ai Ogura began to reel him in with four laps to go.

Bezzecchi cut the gap down to 1.2s on lap 25 of 28, which was reduced further to a second next time around.

But Canet resisted the late charge from Bezzecchi to hold second to equal his best result of 2021, with Bezzecchi completing the top three.

Ogura’s hopes of a first Moto2 podium were dashed on the last lap when he crashed at Turn 8, with Vierge also falling out of the race at Turn 1 on the final tour.

Di Giannantonio was fourth ahead of Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes and home rider Marcel Schrotter on the Intact GP Kales.

Jorge Navarro was seventh on the Speed Up machine, with Aspar rookie Albert Arenas, American Racing rider Marcos Ramirez and his rookie team-mate Cameron Beaubier completing the top 10.

Gardner has strengthened his championship lead to 36 points over Fernandez heading to next weekend’s Dutch TT.

Moto2 German Grand Prix race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time
1 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 28 -
2 Spain Arón Canet Boscoscuro B-21 28 6.158
3 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Kalex 28 7.030
4 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Kalex 28 8.145
5 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 28 9.888
6 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 28 10.000
7 Spain Jorge Navarro Boscoscuro B-21 28 16.039
8 Spain Albert Arenas Boscoscuro B-21 28 19.394
9 Spain Marcos Ramirez Kalex 28 21.718
10 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 28 26.393
11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 28 26.732
12 Spain Alonso López Kalex 28 26.835
13 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 28 28.034
14 Belgium Barry Baltus NTS 28 28.984
15 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 28 31.414
16 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 28 33.176
17 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin NTS 28 33.425
18 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 28 39.638
19 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 28 39.682
20 Italy Stefano Manzi Kalex 28 44.613
21 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 28 47.416
  Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 27  
  Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 27  
  United States Joe Roberts Kalex 27  
  Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 14  
  Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 6  
  Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri MV Agusta 6  
  Spain Raúl Fernández Kalex 4  
  Fermín Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 3  
  Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 0  
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

Previous article

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

20h
2
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

2d
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

3h
4
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

1d
5
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

21h
Latest news
German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes
MOT2

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes

1h
KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3
MOT2

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

3h
KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2
MOT2

KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2

Jun 19, 2021
Catalunya Moto2: Gardner passes team-mate Fernandez for victory
MOT2

Catalunya Moto2: Gardner passes team-mate Fernandez for victory

Jun 6, 2021
Italian Moto2: Gardner edges team-mate Fernandez for Mugello victory
MOT2

Italian Moto2: Gardner edges team-mate Fernandez for Mugello victory

May 30, 2021
More
Lewis Duncan
German Moto3: Pedro Acosta strengthens championship lead with Sachsenring win Sachsenring
Moto3

German Moto3: Pedro Acosta strengthens championship lead with Sachsenring win

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3 Sachsenring
Moto2

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Trending Today

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt

Latest news

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes
Moto2 Moto2

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3
Moto2 Moto2

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2
Moto2 Moto2

KTM MotoGP boss: Raul Fernandez wants to stay in Moto2

Catalunya Moto2: Gardner passes team-mate Fernandez for victory
Moto2 Moto2

Catalunya Moto2: Gardner passes team-mate Fernandez for victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.