MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage
Tony Arbolino was declared the winner of a red-flagged Moto2 race at Phillip Island in which a third of the field crashed out in the dreadful conditions.
Forecast rain and high winds turned the middleweight race at the Australian Grand Prix venue into a crapshoot, with no fewer than 10 riders falling before the race was called after just nine laps of the scheduled 23.
The drama began before the race even got underway as championship leader Pedro Acosta crashed his Ajo Kalex on the sighting lap, consigning himself to a back-of-the-grid start.
Speed Up rider Fermin Aldeguer led initially from pole as team-mate Alonso Lopez became the first casualty of the leading group, crashing out of second on the very first lap.
Sergio Garcia (Pons) assumed the lead at the end of the opening lap from Filip Salac, (Gresini) but both riders would hit the deck on the fourth lap of the race just moments apart.
That promoted Marc VDS Kalex man Arbolino into a lead he wouldn't lose, and when Jake Dixon (Aspar) became the latest victim of the awful conditions on lap five, Arbolino found himself with a massive 12s advantage over Aldeguer.
The Italian had stretched that out to 15s when the red flags came out just after the leaders had completed the ninth lap, and shortly after it was announced the race would not be restarted and half-points awarded due to two-thirds distance not being reached.
Arbolino, who amusingly suggested in parc ferme that double points should be awarded due to the awful conditions, closes to 56 points behind Acosta, who recovered from his sighting lap tumble to finish ninth, helped by the high attrition rate.
Aron Canet (Pons) managed to pass Aldeguer on what turned out to be the final lap to grab second, with Jeremy Alcoba (Gresini) and Joe Roberts (Italtrans) completing the top five.
Moto2 Phillip Island - race results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|9
|
-
|13
|2
|A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40
|40
|Kalex
|9
|
+15.088
15.088
|15.088
|10
|3
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|9
|
+15.614
15.614
|0.526
|8
|4
|J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|52
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
15.714
|1 Lap
|7
|5
|J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
16.435
|0.721
|6
|6
|I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
16.437
|0.002
|5
|7
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
17.221
|0.784
|5
|8
|B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|64
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
20.972
|3.751
|4
|9
|P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport
|37
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
25.380
|4.408
|4
|10
|M. Ramirez American Racing
|24
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
26.423
|1.043
|3
|11
|
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|23
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
26.576
|0.153
|3
|12
|R. Skinner American Racing
|33
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
32.287
|5.711
|2
|13
|M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|18
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
34.605
|2.318
|2
|14
|A. Arenas Ajo Motorsport
|75
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
34.692
|0.087
|1
|15
|A. Ogura Honda Team Asia
|79
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
36.213
|1.521
|1
|16
|K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|5
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
46.912
|10.699
|17
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
55.903
|8.991
|18
|A. Surra Forward Team
|67
|Forward F2
|8
|
+1 Lap
59.960
|4.057
|19
|
Á. Escrig Forward Team
|17
|Forward F2
|8
|
+1 Lap
1'00.258
|0.298
|20
|L. Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|3
|Kalex
|8
|
+1 Lap
1'20.562
|20.304
|21
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|5
|
+4 Laps
1'58.616
|3 Laps
|dnf
|C. Vietti Ramus Fantic Racing
|13
|Kalex
|8
|
|Accident
|dnf
|M. Casadei Fantic Racing
|9
|Kalex
|4
|
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|4
|
|Accident
|dnf
|S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|22
|Kalex
|3
|
|Accident
|dnf
|S. García Pons Wegow Los40
|11
|Kalex
|3
|
|Accident
|dnf
|F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|12
|Kalex
|3
|
|Accident
|dnf
|B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|2
|
|Accident
|dnf
|Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|2
|
|Accident
|dnf
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|2
|
|Accident
|View full results
In the earlier Moto3 race, held in wet but less treacherous conditions, Deniz Oncu executed a perfectly-judged last lap pass on Ayumu Sasaki to score his third victory of the season.
The 21-lap race boiled down to a straight fight between Ajo KTM rider Oncu and Sasaki, who had started from pole aboard the Intact GP Husqvarna, with local hero Joel Kelso also staying in the mix until late on.
Oncu passed Kelso's CFMoto machine on lap 18, and went about chasing after Sasaki, who regained the top spot when Adrian Fernandez crashed out of the lead at the last corner on lap 16.
Sasaki narrowly led Oncu starting the final lap and held firm through Miller Corner, but Oncu was irresistible through Lukey Heights and set up a textbook inside pass at MG corner to seal the win by 0.407s.
Kelso meanwhile held on for his first grand prix podium in third place and only the second for unfancied Chinese marque CFMoto.
Fernandez had been the real star of the race, the Leopard Honda rider - who only took over the seat from Tatsuki Suzuki at Mandalika - passing Sasaki to lead on lap two and maintaining his position until his crash.
Such was the advantage of the leading group that Fernandez was able to remount and finish fifth behind Colin Veijer on the second Intact bike.
Points leader Jaume Masia had a subdued run to eighth on his Leopard machine, with his advantage over Sasaki being cut to just four points with four weekends remaining.
Tech3 KTM rider Denis Holgado has slipped 22 points behind Masia after finishing 13th, which followed a nasty crash on the sighting lap that appeared to leave him with minor facial injuries.
Moto3 Phillip Island - race results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|53
|KTM
|21
|
39'57.919
|140.2
|25
|2
|A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|71
|Husqvarna
|21
|
+0.407
39'58.326
|0.407
|140.2
|20
|3
|
J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|66
|CF MOTO
|21
|
+4.392
40'02.311
|3.985
|139.9
|16
|4
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|21
|
+23.062
40'20.981
|18.670
|138.8
|13
|5
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|21
|
+31.661
40'29.580
|8.599
|138.4
|11
|6
|R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse
|54
|Honda
|21
|
+31.702
40'29.621
|0.041
|138.4
|10
|7
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|21
|
+32.236
40'30.155
|0.534
|138.3
|9
|8
|J. Masia Leopard Racing
|5
|Honda
|21
|
+32.923
40'30.842
|0.687
|138.3
|8
|9
|
M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|21
|
+33.379
40'31.298
|0.456
|138.3
|7
|10
|L. Fellon CIP
|20
|KTM
|21
|
+35.375
40'33.294
|1.996
|138.1
|6
|11
|
N. Fabio Rivacold Snipers Team
|9
|Honda
|21
|
+46.470
40'44.389
|11.095
|137.5
|5
|12
|S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team
|82
|KTM
|21
|
+53.566
40'51.485
|7.096
|137.1
|4
|13
|D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|96
|KTM
|21
|
+1'02.607
41'00.526
|9.041
|136.6
|3
|14
|J. Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team
|70
|Honda
|21
|
+1'02.880
41'00.799
|0.273
|136.6
|2
|15
|R. Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|6
|GASGAS
|21
|
+1'16.638
41'14.557
|13.758
|135.8
|1
|16
|X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|43
|CF MOTO
|21
|
+1'30.027
41'27.946
|13.389
|135.1
|17
|K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse
|27
|Honda
|21
|
+1'52.035
41'49.954
|22.008
|133.9
|18
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|20
|
+1 Lap
40'02.865
|1 Lap
|133.2
|dnf
|V. Pérez BOE Motorsports
|21
|KTM
|18
|
+3 Laps
34'54.027
|2 Laps
|137.6
|Accident
|dnf
|
S. Azman MT Helmets - MSI
|63
|KTM
|14
|
+7 Laps
27'22.888
|4 Laps
|136.4
|Accident
|dnf
|
D. Salvador CIP
|38
|KTM
|12
|
+9 Laps
23'28.214
|2 Laps
|136.4
|Accident
|dnf
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|64
|Honda
|11
|
+10 Laps
21'19.541
|1 Lap
|137.6
|Accident
|dnf
|
D. Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|80
|GASGAS
|10
|
+11 Laps
22'41.670
|1 Lap
|117.5
|Retirement
|dnf
|
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
|44
|KTM
|9
|
+12 Laps
17'40.812
|1 Lap
|135.8
|Accident
|dnf
|
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
|48
|KTM
|8
|
+13 Laps
15'45.763
|1 Lap
|135.4
|Accident
|dnf
|
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|7
|KTM
|8
|
+13 Laps
15'51.249
|5.486
|134.6
|Accident
|dnf
|D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI
|10
|KTM
|5
|
+16 Laps
10'53.953
|3 Laps
|122.4
|Retirement
|View full results
