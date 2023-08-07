Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash

The Aspar rider was running in 17th having just overtaken the Intact GP bike of Binder’s at the end of the opening lap.

As Binder tried to cut back to the inside through Club corner, he touched Dixon on the outside and sent him into a crash.

Binder was given a long-lap penalty for the clash, but Dixon feels the FIM stewards should “ban him because he’s stupid”.

Dixon is now 52 points off the championship lead and believes his title hopes have gone as a result of the crash.

“It’s clear, honestly,” he told TNT Sport immediately after the crash.

“Sometimes I just don’t understand what this guy is doing. He clearly sees that I’m past him.

“Use your brain, I’m faster than you. I’m going to pull us forward. Don’t ram me, because you’ve ruined my championship.

Darren Binder, Husqvarna Intact GP Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“You ruin everyone’s championship mate, you’re an absolute idiot. I’m absolutely raging.

“We did all the hard work. I made the mistake yesterday [in qualifying].

“He’s just an absolute clown, I’m sick to death of it. [He was given] one long lap; ban him.

“Ban him, because he’s stupid. He does it to everyone, how many times has he done it? I’m not exaggerating, he does it all the time. Moto3, now Moto2. Stupid.”

The younger of the Binder brothers, who is making his Moto2 debut in 2023 having competed in a single season of MotoGP with RNF Yamaha straight from Moto3 last year, has a reputation as being an aggressive rider.

In 2021, a mistake during the Algarve Moto3 round led to Binder wiping out Dennis Foggia, which ultimately handed Pedro Acosta the world title.

Despite his penalty, Binder took a point at Silverstone in 15th place, marking just the third time he has scored in 2023.

Commenting on the rest of his season and how he resets after his Silverstone heartache, Dixon added: “I’ve got nothing to lose now. I’m just going to go out and try and win as many GPs as I can win.”

Binder believes it was a racing incident and feels he "was punished for my past and less for this".

Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"It wasn't the best race today," he said. "I struggled after the contact with Jake, which was a pure racing incident from my point of view. I didn't have a chance to see him on the outside.

"I don't even know how he got there because that's not the right place for an overtake. It was definitely not my intention to touch him.

"I can't shake off the feeling that I was punished for my past and less for this incident, where I could have done absolutely nothing differently."