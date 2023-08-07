Subscribe
Previous / Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash Next / 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
MotoGP / British GP News

Bagnaia ‘never thinking about proving a point’ to not crash in tricky MotoGP races

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia is “not thinking ever that I have to demonstrate to anyone our potential” following his British Grand Prix defeat in tricky conditions.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

The Ducati rider led for much of Sunday’s 20-lap Silverstone grand prix, holding his nerve when rain fell in the latter stages while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, and KTM’s Brad Binder bore down on him.

Bagnaia was ultimately beaten by Espargaro after a last-lap move into Maggotts.

In MotoGP’s last wet contest in Argentina, Bagnaia crashed while running in second, and has already registered four non-scores in the opening nine rounds following on from his crash-strewn title charge in 2022.

Having made no mistakes in the tricky conditions on Sunday at Silverstone, Bagnaia was asked by Autosport if he feels he has to prove a point in these situations that he can avoid critical errors.

“For sure, the most difficult part of the weekend is the race because it’s the one that gives you points,” he began.

“I’m not thinking ever that I have to demonstrate to anyone our potential because I know perfectly what I can do, what our team can do, what Ducati can do.

“So, I’m just trying to work well, to prepare perfectly the race and don’t have any surprises in the races.

“This is something that has changed compared to last year. We are working more in the [practice] sessions to have a great feeling in the races.

“Sometimes if you see the positions in the practice, you can see I’m not in front, I’m a bit behind but I’m always working with used tyres to be in front in the race.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s something that I prefer, it’s something that gives me more concentration to start the race. It wasn’t easy, because Saturday was a full day of wet.

“So, starting the race without a full feeling on the dry was not easy. But it motivated me to push. I think if you are focused, you can leave everything behind.”

Despite this, Bagnaia admits the arrival of rain made him “scared” as he struggled to understand the limits of grip.

“I was just pushing, trying to win,” Bagnaia, who is now 41 points clear in the standings, added.

“In the moment I will stop pushing and be happy about finishing second, I will have to consider [my career] again.

“I’m happy with the result because yesterday [in the sprint] we lost a lot of points and we know that our potential in every condition has to be this one.

Read Also:

“So, happy with the summary of this weekend. Today I tried, I pushed at the start but we started on the soft front tyres for the conditions, but maybe it wasn’t the good choice.

“Then when it started to rain, I was just scared. Turn 15, in the last sector, I wasn’t understanding the limit that I was able to push on the tyres and track.

“And I was hearing Aleix was very close to me, so I was understanding that he was trying in the last lap to overtake, considering the potential Aleix has in this track and the traction the Aprilia has.

“I tried to prepare and respond to his attack, but it wasn’t enough. He deserved to win today.”

shares
comments

Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

MotoGP
British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash

Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash

Moto2
Silverstone

Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Francesco Bagnaia More
Francesco Bagnaia
Espargaro near-crash set up last-lap Silverstone MotoGP thriller with Bagnaia

Espargaro near-crash set up last-lap Silverstone MotoGP thriller with Bagnaia

MotoGP
British GP

Espargaro near-crash set up last-lap Silverstone MotoGP thriller with Bagnaia Espargaro near-crash set up last-lap Silverstone MotoGP thriller with Bagnaia

Bagnaia unsure what caused pace drop in "very difficult" British MotoGP sprint

Bagnaia unsure what caused pace drop in "very difficult" British MotoGP sprint

MotoGP
British GP

Bagnaia unsure what caused pace drop in "very difficult" British MotoGP sprint Bagnaia unsure what caused pace drop in "very difficult" British MotoGP sprint

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Japanese GP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Ducati Team More
Ducati Team
Bagnaia: Ducati's satellite team strategy "key" to Ducati's MotoGP success

Bagnaia: Ducati's satellite team strategy "key" to Ducati's MotoGP success

MotoGP
German GP

Bagnaia: Ducati's satellite team strategy "key" to Ducati's MotoGP success Bagnaia: Ducati's satellite team strategy "key" to Ducati's MotoGP success

Bagnaia: “True fan” reaction to Mugello MotoGP win overrules social media critics

Bagnaia: “True fan” reaction to Mugello MotoGP win overrules social media critics

MotoGP
Italian GP

Bagnaia: “True fan” reaction to Mugello MotoGP win overrules social media critics Bagnaia: “True fan” reaction to Mugello MotoGP win overrules social media critics

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Aragon GP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

F1 Formula 1

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe