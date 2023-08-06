Subscribe
Moto2 / Silverstone Race report

MotoGP British GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Fermin Aldeguer took his maiden Moto2 victory at the British Grand Prix, with David Alonso charging from last on the grid for his first Moto3 win.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Megan White
David Alonso, GasGas Aspar Team

A frantic 15-lap Moto3 contest kicked of Sunday’s race action at Silverstone, with Aspar’s David Alonso coming from last on the grid to take a sensational maiden victory.

The Spaniard aced his start from last to get into the lead battle early on and hit the front for the first time on lap six.

He made a decisive move on the last lap into Stowe, outdragging Intact GP’s Ayumu Sasaki and maintained the lead through the final sequence of corners to take the win.

Sasaki held onto second as championship leader Dani Holgado completed the podium.

Ivan Ortola was fourth for the Angeluss MTA team ahead of BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz, CIP’s David Salvador, MT Helmets’ Diogo Moreira, Jose Antonio Rueda (Ajo KTM), Collin Veier (Intact GP) and Snipers Honda’s Romano Fenati.

Early race leader Jaume Masia crashed his Leopard Honda at the Loop and rejoined to finish 18th.

Holgado’s championship lead stands at 22 over Sasaki, with Masia third a further 10 points adrift.

Moto3 results

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso David Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
 80 GASGAS 15 33'35.396   158.0   25
2 Japan A. Sasaki Ayumu Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 71 Husqvarna 15 +0.152 0.152 158.0   20
3 Spain D. Holgado Daniel Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3 96 KTM 15 +0.203 0.051 158.0   16
4
I. Ortola Ivan Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
 48 KTM 15 +0.337 0.134 158.0   13
5
D. Muñoz David Muñoz BOE Motorsports
 44 KTM 15 +0.471 0.134 158.0   11
6
D. Salvador David Salvador CIP
 38 KTM 15 +0.839 0.368 158.0   10
7 Brazil D. Moreira Diogo Moreira MT Helmets - MSI 10 KTM 15 +0.767   158.0   9
8
J. Antonio Jose Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 15 +0.892 0.125 158.0   8
9
C. Veijer Collin Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 15 +0.941 0.049 158.0   7
10 Italy R. Fenati Romano Fenati Rivacold Snipers Team 55 Honda 15 +0.977 0.036 158.0   6
11 Turkey D. Öncü Deniz Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 53 KTM 15 +1.140 0.163 157.9   5
12 Italy S. Nepa Stefano Nepa Angeluss MTA Team 82 KTM 15 +1.227 0.087 157.9   4
13 Italy R. Rossi Riccardo Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse 54 Honda 15 +1.331 0.104 157.9   3
14 Japan K. Toba Kaito Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse 27 Honda 15 +1.386 0.055 157.9   2
15 Japan R. Yamanaka Ryusei Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team 6 GASGAS 15 +1.572 0.186 157.9   1
16
J. Kelso Joel Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
 66 CF MOTO 15 +2.270 0.698 157.9    
17 United Kingdom S. Ogden Scott Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team 19 Honda 15 +1.902   157.9    
18 Spain J. Masia Jaume Masia Leopard Racing 5 Honda 15 +11.314 9.412 157.2    
19
F. Farioli Filippo Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
 7 KTM 15 +14.167 2.853 156.9    
20 Japan T. Furusato Taiyo Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 15 +14.274 0.107 156.9    
21 Spain X. Artigas Xavier Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 43 CF MOTO 15 +17.646 3.372 156.7    
22 Indonesia M. Aji Mario Suryo Aji Honda Team Asia 64 Honda 15 +17.825 0.179 156.6    
23 Spain A. Carrasco Ana Carrasco BOE Motorsports 22 KTM 15 +17.986 0.161 156.6    
24 France L. Fellon Lorenzo Fellon CIP 20 KTM 15 +20.763 2.777 156.7    
25 United Kingdom J. Whatley Joshua Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team 70 Honda 15 +28.774 8.011 155.8    
dnf
S. Azman Syarifuddin Azman MT Helmets - MSI
 63 KTM 13 +2 Laps 2 Laps 154.8 Retirement  
dnf Japan T. Suzuki Tatsuki Suzuki Leopard Racing 24 Honda 12 +3 Laps 1 Lap 153.1 Retirement  
dnf
M. Bertelle Matteo Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
 18 Honda 11 +4 Laps 1 Lap 157.9 Retirement  
View full results  
Fermin Aldeguer, Speed Up Racing

Fermin Aldeguer, Speed Up Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fermin Aldeguer took his maiden Moto2 win for Speed Up Racing in the afternoon’s race, grabbing the holeshot to lead from Pedro Acosta into Turn 1.

Though he then fell back to fourth as Pons rider Aron Canet led, Lopez (Speed Up Racing) then went down, allowing Aldeguer to hunt down Canet and snatch the lead with eight laps remaining.

Aldeguer went on to pull away at the front and set the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate tour with the only 2m04s effort of the weekend, winning by 2.5s.

Though Canet had fallen behind Acosta, he made it back past for second in the closing stages, with the KTM Ajo rider third to take the lead in the standings.

It was a dismal home race for Jake Dixon (GasGas Aspar), crashing out with 16 laps remaining after contact with Darryn Binder (Intact GP).

Moto2 results

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain F. Aldeguer Fermin Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 17 35'37.758   168.9   25
2 Spain A. Canet Arón Canet Pons Wegow Los40 40 Kalex 17 +2.546 2.546 168.7   20
3 Spain P. Acosta Pedro Acosta Ajo Motorsport 37 Kalex 17 +3.883 1.337 168.5   16
4 United States J. Roberts Joe Roberts Italtrans Racing Team 16 Kalex 17 +6.460 2.577 168.3   13
5 Spain M. Gonzalez Manuel Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 18 Kalex 17 +7.162 0.702 168.3   11
6 Belgium B. Baltus Barry Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP 7 Kalex 17 +7.574 0.412 168.3   10
7 United Kingdom S. Lowes Sam Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 22 Kalex 17 +7.623 0.049 168.3   9
8 Japan A. Ogura Ai Ogura Honda Team Asia 79 Kalex 17 +9.138 1.515 168.1   8
9 Thailand S. Chantra Somkiat Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 17 +12.280 3.142 167.9   7
10 Italy T. Arbolino Tony Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 17 +13.094 0.814 167.8   6
11 Spain J. Alcoba Jeremy Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 52 Kalex 17 +16.571 3.477 167.6   5
12 Italy C. Vietti Ramus Celestino Vietti Ramus Fantic Racing 13 Kalex 17 +16.708 0.137 167.5   4
13 Czech Republic F. Salač Filip Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 12 Kalex 17 +16.828 0.120 167.5   3
14 Spain A. Arenas Albert Arenas Ajo Motorsport 75 Kalex 17 +18.835 2.007 167.4   2
15 South Africa D. Binder Darryn Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 17 +29.061 10.226 166.6   1
16 Germany L. Tulovic Lukas Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 3 Kalex 17 +29.556 0.495 166.6    
17 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Bo Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 64 Kalex 17 +38.437 8.881 165.9    
18
Escrig Álex Escrig Forward Team
 17 Forward F2 17 +40.838 2.401 165.7    
19 Spain M. Ramirez Marcos Ramirez Forward Team 24 Forward F2 17 +42.853 2.015 165.5    
20 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh Zonta van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP 84 Kalex 17 +45.139 2.286 165.4    
21 Spain I. Guevara Izan Guevara Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team 28 Kalex 17 +1'05.750 20.611 163.8    
22 Japan K. Nozane Kohta Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 5 Kalex 17 +1'10.688 4.938 163.4    
dnf Spain A. López Alonso López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 7 +10 Laps 10 Laps 167.8 Retirement  
dnf Spain S. García Sergio García Pons Wegow Los40 11 Kalex 3 +14 Laps 4 Laps 166.4 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom J. Dixon Jake Dixon Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team 96 Kalex 0       Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom R. Skinner Rory Skinner American Racing 33 Kalex 0       Retirement  
dnf
T. Hada Taiga Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
 23 Kalex 0       Retirement  
dnf
B. Gomez Borja Gomez Fantic Racing
 72 Kalex 0       Retirement  
dnf Italy D. Foggia Dennis Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 0       Retirement  
View full results  
