MotoGP British GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Fermin Aldeguer took his maiden Moto2 victory at the British Grand Prix, with David Alonso charging from last on the grid for his first Moto3 win.
A frantic 15-lap Moto3 contest kicked of Sunday’s race action at Silverstone, with Aspar’s David Alonso coming from last on the grid to take a sensational maiden victory.
The Spaniard aced his start from last to get into the lead battle early on and hit the front for the first time on lap six.
He made a decisive move on the last lap into Stowe, outdragging Intact GP’s Ayumu Sasaki and maintained the lead through the final sequence of corners to take the win.
Sasaki held onto second as championship leader Dani Holgado completed the podium.
Ivan Ortola was fourth for the Angeluss MTA team ahead of BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz, CIP’s David Salvador, MT Helmets’ Diogo Moreira, Jose Antonio Rueda (Ajo KTM), Collin Veier (Intact GP) and Snipers Honda’s Romano Fenati.
Early race leader Jaume Masia crashed his Leopard Honda at the Loop and rejoined to finish 18th.
Holgado’s championship lead stands at 22 over Sasaki, with Masia third a further 10 points adrift.
Moto3 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso David Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|80
|GASGAS
|15
|33'35.396
|158.0
|25
|2
|A. Sasaki Ayumu Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|71
|Husqvarna
|15
|+0.152
|0.152
|158.0
|20
|3
|D. Holgado Daniel Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|96
|KTM
|15
|+0.203
|0.051
|158.0
|16
|4
|
I. Ortola Ivan Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
|48
|KTM
|15
|+0.337
|0.134
|158.0
|13
|5
|
D. Muñoz David Muñoz BOE Motorsports
|44
|KTM
|15
|+0.471
|0.134
|158.0
|11
|6
|
D. Salvador David Salvador CIP
|38
|KTM
|15
|+0.839
|0.368
|158.0
|10
|7
|D. Moreira Diogo Moreira MT Helmets - MSI
|10
|KTM
|15
|+0.767
|158.0
|9
|8
|
J. Antonio Jose Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|15
|+0.892
|0.125
|158.0
|8
|9
|
C. Veijer Collin Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|15
|+0.941
|0.049
|158.0
|7
|10
|R. Fenati Romano Fenati Rivacold Snipers Team
|55
|Honda
|15
|+0.977
|0.036
|158.0
|6
|11
|D. Öncü Deniz Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|53
|KTM
|15
|+1.140
|0.163
|157.9
|5
|12
|S. Nepa Stefano Nepa Angeluss MTA Team
|82
|KTM
|15
|+1.227
|0.087
|157.9
|4
|13
|R. Rossi Riccardo Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse
|54
|Honda
|15
|+1.331
|0.104
|157.9
|3
|14
|K. Toba Kaito Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse
|27
|Honda
|15
|+1.386
|0.055
|157.9
|2
|15
|R. Yamanaka Ryusei Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|6
|GASGAS
|15
|+1.572
|0.186
|157.9
|1
|16
|
J. Kelso Joel Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|66
|CF MOTO
|15
|+2.270
|0.698
|157.9
|17
|S. Ogden Scott Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team
|19
|Honda
|15
|+1.902
|157.9
|18
|J. Masia Jaume Masia Leopard Racing
|5
|Honda
|15
|+11.314
|9.412
|157.2
|19
|
F. Farioli Filippo Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|7
|KTM
|15
|+14.167
|2.853
|156.9
|20
|T. Furusato Taiyo Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|15
|+14.274
|0.107
|156.9
|21
|X. Artigas Xavier Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|43
|CF MOTO
|15
|+17.646
|3.372
|156.7
|22
|M. Aji Mario Suryo Aji Honda Team Asia
|64
|Honda
|15
|+17.825
|0.179
|156.6
|23
|A. Carrasco Ana Carrasco BOE Motorsports
|22
|KTM
|15
|+17.986
|0.161
|156.6
|24
|L. Fellon Lorenzo Fellon CIP
|20
|KTM
|15
|+20.763
|2.777
|156.7
|25
|J. Whatley Joshua Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team
|70
|Honda
|15
|+28.774
|8.011
|155.8
|dnf
|
S. Azman Syarifuddin Azman MT Helmets - MSI
|63
|KTM
|13
|+2 Laps
|2 Laps
|154.8
|Retirement
|dnf
|T. Suzuki Tatsuki Suzuki Leopard Racing
|24
|Honda
|12
|+3 Laps
|1 Lap
|153.1
|Retirement
|dnf
|
M. Bertelle Matteo Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|11
|+4 Laps
|1 Lap
|157.9
|Retirement
Fermin Aldeguer, Speed Up Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fermin Aldeguer took his maiden Moto2 win for Speed Up Racing in the afternoon’s race, grabbing the holeshot to lead from Pedro Acosta into Turn 1.
Though he then fell back to fourth as Pons rider Aron Canet led, Lopez (Speed Up Racing) then went down, allowing Aldeguer to hunt down Canet and snatch the lead with eight laps remaining.
Aldeguer went on to pull away at the front and set the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate tour with the only 2m04s effort of the weekend, winning by 2.5s.
Though Canet had fallen behind Acosta, he made it back past for second in the closing stages, with the KTM Ajo rider third to take the lead in the standings.
It was a dismal home race for Jake Dixon (GasGas Aspar), crashing out with 16 laps remaining after contact with Darryn Binder (Intact GP).
Moto2 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|F. Aldeguer Fermin Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|17
|35'37.758
|168.9
|25
|2
|A. Canet Arón Canet Pons Wegow Los40
|40
|Kalex
|17
|+2.546
|2.546
|168.7
|20
|3
|P. Acosta Pedro Acosta Ajo Motorsport
|37
|Kalex
|17
|+3.883
|1.337
|168.5
|16
|4
|J. Roberts Joe Roberts Italtrans Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|17
|+6.460
|2.577
|168.3
|13
|5
|M. Gonzalez Manuel Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|18
|Kalex
|17
|+7.162
|0.702
|168.3
|11
|6
|B. Baltus Barry Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|17
|+7.574
|0.412
|168.3
|10
|7
|S. Lowes Sam Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|22
|Kalex
|17
|+7.623
|0.049
|168.3
|9
|8
|A. Ogura Ai Ogura Honda Team Asia
|79
|Kalex
|17
|+9.138
|1.515
|168.1
|8
|9
|S. Chantra Somkiat Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|17
|+12.280
|3.142
|167.9
|7
|10
|T. Arbolino Tony Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|17
|+13.094
|0.814
|167.8
|6
|11
|J. Alcoba Jeremy Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|52
|Kalex
|17
|+16.571
|3.477
|167.6
|5
|12
|C. Vietti Ramus Celestino Vietti Ramus Fantic Racing
|13
|Kalex
|17
|+16.708
|0.137
|167.5
|4
|13
|F. Salač Filip Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|12
|Kalex
|17
|+16.828
|0.120
|167.5
|3
|14
|A. Arenas Albert Arenas Ajo Motorsport
|75
|Kalex
|17
|+18.835
|2.007
|167.4
|2
|15
|D. Binder Darryn Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|17
|+29.061
|10.226
|166.6
|1
|16
|L. Tulovic Lukas Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|3
|Kalex
|17
|+29.556
|0.495
|166.6
|17
|B. Bendsneyder Bo Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|64
|Kalex
|17
|+38.437
|8.881
|165.9
|18
|
Escrig Álex Escrig Forward Team
|17
|Forward F2
|17
|+40.838
|2.401
|165.7
|19
|M. Ramirez Marcos Ramirez Forward Team
|24
|Forward F2
|17
|+42.853
|2.015
|165.5
|20
|Z. van den Goorbergh Zonta van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|17
|+45.139
|2.286
|165.4
|21
|I. Guevara Izan Guevara Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|17
|+1'05.750
|20.611
|163.8
|22
|K. Nozane Kohta Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|5
|Kalex
|17
|+1'10.688
|4.938
|163.4
|dnf
|A. López Alonso López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|7
|+10 Laps
|10 Laps
|167.8
|Retirement
|dnf
|S. García Sergio García Pons Wegow Los40
|11
|Kalex
|3
|+14 Laps
|4 Laps
|166.4
|Retirement
|dnf
|J. Dixon Jake Dixon Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|0
|Retirement
|dnf
|R. Skinner Rory Skinner American Racing
|33
|Kalex
|0
|Retirement
|dnf
|
T. Hada Taiga Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|23
|Kalex
|0
|Retirement
|dnf
|
B. Gomez Borja Gomez Fantic Racing
|72
|Kalex
|0
|Retirement
|dnf
|D. Foggia Dennis Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|0
|Retirement
