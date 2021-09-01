Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Special feature

Watch: This Week with Will Buxton, Le Mans Special Edition

By:

Check out the Le Mans Special Edition of This Week with Will Buxton, as the popular Formula 1 presenter makes his first visit to the world’s most famous sportscar race.

In this Motorsport.tv original production (full video above), Will catches up with some familiar faces from the F1 paddock and takes us on to the grid just before the 89th running of the twice-around-the-clock event. With rain threatening, starting drivers are faced with an agonising decision on tyre choice that could make or break their race.

He catches up with Jacky Ickx, the six-time winner, along with Tim Mayer, the FIA’s leading American race steward and organiser, Hypercar constructor Jim Glickenhaus and Zak Brown, the McLaren and United Autosports boss. 

Following the start, Buxton gets an exclusive interview with Ferrari president John Elkann, who waved the cars off at the start. He discusses the reasons behind Ferrari’s return to the top sportscar class in 2023, and its bid for its 10th overall victory in the 100th anniversary race. 

Will then catches up with Esteban Ocon, fresh from his Hungarian Grand Prix victory for Alpine. The Frenchman explains how he attended the race as a small boy, and turned his first lap of the Circuit de la Sarthe in a GT4 car. “Mega! It was so fast,” he smiles. 

Meantime, Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa talks Will around his office behind the wheel of JOTA’s LMP2 contender. 

As night descends, there’s chaos in the LMP2 category – and one of the crashes takes out the all-female team at Richard Mille Racing. Will catches up with Tatiana Calderon, who explains what happened as team-mate Sophia Floersch was taken out and then ended up in the medical centre. 

Buxton goes trackside in the darkness, as the race flashes by in a blur of headlights. 

He then gets insights from Mr Le Mans himself, Tom Kristensen – who explains what it takes to win here – and more words of wisdom from Toyota’s Alex Wurz, who was yet again involved with the winning team overall.

After the chequered flag has fallen, Buxton sums the race up: “No understatement to say a life-changing weekend… I may be short of sleep, and I may be an over-emotional guy at the best of times, but this is the greatest race in the world.”

Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021

