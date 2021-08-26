Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Next / Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"
Formula 1 News

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Fernando Alonso says that it “could be fun” to race a Formula 1 car on the Le Mans circuit after completing a demo run at the track last weekend.

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

Two-time Le Mans winner Alonso, a victor with Toyota in 2018 and 2019, did a demonstration run with an Alpine F1 car shortly before the start of this year’s event last Saturday.

He then stayed on to watch the start of the race as a guest of the Alpine WEC team and was accompanied by F1 team-mate Esteban Ocon after the Hungarian GP winner had sampled the track in a GT4 car.

Alonso, who has extended his Alpine F1 contract to cover 2021, believes it won’t take much to be adjust the cars to suit the venue, but concedes that the high-speed circuit would need changes for obvious safety reasons.

Formula 1 has only staged a race at the track once before, in 1967, when the race was won by Jack Brabham. 

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the Belgian GP, Alonso described the experience of driving the track in an F1 car as “very special”, even though he did not complete a full lap at speed.

Regarding a potential quick F1 lap time, Alonso expects it would be substantially faster than the 2021 24 hours pole of 3m23.9s set by Kamui Kobayashi, or even Kobayashi's record lap of 3m14.79s from 2017.

“I think the simulation says like something under three minutes,” he said.

“But then you have to execute the lap. And it was not that easy, because honestly with the F1 car, I felt the long straights were a little bit unusual for our tyres, our cars.

Fernando Alonso, Louis Rossi, Esteban Ocon, Alpine Pierre Fillon, ACO President

Fernando Alonso, Louis Rossi, Esteban Ocon, Alpine Pierre Fillon, ACO President

Photo by: Alpine

“The braking points after the long straights were a bit tricky because the front tyres tried to lock up and things like that. So if you really go for it, and you push, it will be quite stressful.

“So in a way I was I was happy that it was just a demo lap!”

Asked if F1 cars could one day race at the circuit – as some fans suggested after Saturday’s demo – Alonso said that despite his concerns, it wouldn’t take much to adapt the cars themselves.

“It could be fun for sure to race there, I think it will not take too much in terms of preparation or engineering to go to tracks like Le Mans,” he said.

“Even with very short time, I think our car was basically prepared to do that demo lap. And it was close to a race situation.

“But I don't know, at those speeds and talking about safety standards, we will probably have to change few things in the track itself.

“It will be way too fast, and way too narrow in some of the sections on the straights. So potentially it will require some changes, more on track than basically from the F1 community.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

Photo by: Alpine

Meanwhile Ocon said he enjoyed his visit to the 24 Hours and, when asked by Autosport if he would consider competing in the future, admitted he hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

“It was amazing experience,” he said.

“I’ve been watching the race as a spectator when I was younger, but I haven’t seen how it was working from the inside.

“So it was a quite interesting to be involved, have a look, and talk to the drivers as well who are involved in the race.

PLUS: The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

“It’s been fun, and I had my first lap as well of the track in a GT4 car, so it’s been a mega experience to be there and watch it from a different perspective.

“In the future, never say never, I would say.

“I’m fully focussed on F1. My aim is to be world champion one day, but if an opportunity comes, it’s one of those that you can’t say no to.”

shares
comments
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Previous article

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Next article

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

2 h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

46 min
3
MotoGP

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

2 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"

18 min
5
Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

1 h
Latest news
Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"
Video Inside
F1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"

18m
Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes
F1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

46m
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus
F1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

1 h
Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
F1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

2 h
How Ferrari's new gearbox casing helped boost its F1 aero
F1

How Ferrari's new gearbox casing helped boost its F1 aero

2 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

Miami F1 GP hires Cregan to head experienced management team Belgian GP
Formula 1

Miami F1 GP hires Cregan to head experienced management team

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Trending Today

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Veloqx to make Le Mans return with biofuel Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Veloqx to make Le Mans return with biofuel Hypercar

How Ferrari's new gearbox casing helped boost its F1 aero
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new gearbox casing helped boost its F1 aero

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
1 h
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
22 h
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1 Plus

The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1

Brian Redman drove in a mere handful of grands prix and described himself as a ‘good professional’, but he was so much more than that. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls one of racing’s most underrated drivers

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is "better than ever"

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.