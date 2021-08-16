The 10 Best Le Mans Liveries: Rothmans, Silk Cut, Martini & more
The liveries of Le Mans cars have been as iconic as some of the races, but which is the best? Find out our top ten Le Mans liveries of all time here.
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car
The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio
Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race
OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial
OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts
OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats
How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans
It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer
The big questions over LMDh/LMH parity at Le Mans
Excitement over the influx of manufacturers to the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours is understandable. But when balanced against each other, will LMDh and LMH be a short-lived unity?
Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 312 PB and more
Ahead of Ferrari’s eagerly-anticipated comeback to the top tier of sportscar racing in 2023, here are how its previous efforts stack up when it comes to its greatest Le Mans 24 Hours contenders