Roger Dorchy obituary: 250mph Le Mans top-speed record holder dies aged 78
Roger Dorchy was a fixture on the Le Mans 24 Hours grid for much of the 1970s and ‘80s, though in 13 starts he made the finish only three times.
Yet his place in the history of the French enduro was sealed when he hit more than 250mph on the Mulsanne Straight at the wheel of a Peugeot-powered WM Group C car during the race in 1988.
Or rather it was assured two years later when the four-mile drag of public road that is correctly called the Ligne droite des Hunaudieres was split into three with the construction of the pair of chicanes we know today. Never again would the kind of speeds hit by Dorchy, who has died aged 78 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, be attained around the eight and half miles of the Circuit de la Sarthe.
Dorchy’s record aboard the WM-Peugeot P88 stands at 405km/h or 251mph, though he actually went faster than that: a shade faster in 1988, and probably significantly quicker the year before.
It is fact that Dorchy was clocked through the speed trap on the Mulsanne in ’88 at 407km/h (253mph), but WM and race organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest decided to declare the new record at 405km/h. The reason was that the team was largely made up of Peugeot employees working in their spare time and 1988 was the launch year of the French manufacturer's new 405 four-door saloon.
But key players involved in the team named after Gerard Welter, a stylist at Peugeot whose credits include the 205 hatch-back, and Michel Meunier believed Dorchy might have gone perhaps as much as 10 or 12km/h faster in 1987. Their calculations suggested the terminal velocity was knocking on the door of 420km/h, the discrepancy down to the inadequacies of the measuring equipment supplied by the police.
WM had been racing at the Le Mans 24 Hours since 1976, but as the Group C category really took off in the mid-1980s it realised that as part-timers it couldn’t compete with Porsche, Jaguar, Sauber-Mercedes et al. So it changed tack and proposed the idea of trying to break the 400km/h barrier under the ‘Projet 400’ banner.
The P87 was the result, a low downforce special that had a rear wing only to balance the car. It had hit 416km/h in a TV stunt on an unopened section of French autoroute a few days before Le Mans in ’87 with Francois Migault driving. Come the race, however, the car never came close to the kind of speeds the team was sure it was capable of achieving.
Dorchy's best result at Le Mans came alongside Guy Frequelin in 1980 when the duo finished fourth
Photo by: LAT Photographic
It was subsequently found out that the radar system used to measure terminal velocity on the Mulsanne couldn’t cope with the kind of speeds that WM was hitting. It was the same during qualifying in 1988, before a prototype of a more advanced system was brought in for the race and the record duly taken by Dorchy.
Dorchy had first raced in one of WM’s prototypes in 1977 and would remain part of the team’s Le Mans assault until it closed its doors after the ’89 race. Ten of his 13 Le Mans starts came with Welter and Meunier’s happy band of volunteers.
Only twice did he see the finish, however. Sharing a P79/80 with rally star Guy Frequelin, he came home fourth and second in the GTP class in 1980, though admittedly 20 laps behind the winning Rondeau.
Dorchy’s Le Mans debut came in 1974, the second of two years in which he raced Formula Renault single-seaters. It would be the first of four appearances - including one failure to qualify — at the French enduro driving Porsche 911 Carrera RSRs.
What was most remarkable about Dorchy’s exploits on the Muslanne was perhaps that he was not a professional racing driver: he ran a garage in Beauvais to the north of Paris and Le Mans was often his only race appearance of the season.
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin
IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche
IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding
IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding
Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance
Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?
Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.