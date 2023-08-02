Subscribe
Previous / Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class
WEC News

BMW signs Robin Frijns as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

Robin Frijns has joined BMW as a works driver as a possible prelude to his involvement in the marque's return to the World Endurance Championship with WRT next season.

James Newbold
By:
#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Robin Frijns

Frijns currently races with WRT in the LMP2 class, which will no longer form a part of the WEC from next year when the Belgian outfit steps up to the Hypercar class to run BMW's M Hybrid V8.

The LMDh racer has been fielded in the IMSA SportsCar Championship by the Rahal team this season, while WRT recently commenced testing the car that will mark BMW's return to the WEC for the first time since it campaigned an M8 GTE in the 2018-19 'superseason'.

BMW stated that the 2021 WEC LMP2 champion will be involved in WRT’s test work with the M Hybrid V8, with his race outings to be decided at a later date.

"With his versatility and wealth of experience in prototype racing, Robin Frijns is a fantastic addition to our squad of works drivers," said BMW head of motorsport Andreas Roos.

"He will initially be involved in the test programme with the BMW M Hybrid V8 for WEC. He knows the team and the race series very well and can certainly make a valuable contribution to a successful preparation for the 2024 season.

"A glance at his previous successes shows that Frijns is also an extremely good GT driver. However, we will make a decision regarding any possible race outings at a later date.

"First of all, we are very pleased to have him with us in the BMW M Motorsport family."

Frijns won the 2018 Bathurst 12 Hours and 2017 Blancpain Sprint Cup title in WRT-run Audis, as well as claiming the 2022 Nurburgring 24 Hours and three DTM victories with the four rings.

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

He joins fellow ex-Audi racers Rene Rast, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts in representing BMW, whose factory driver ranks have swelled to 22 members following the addition of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in December.

Mercedes GT ace Raffaele Marciello has also been linked with joining BMW for 2024, with Lamborghini also in contention for his signature.

Frijns, who started his car racing career in Formula BMW, winning the 2010 European crown, said: "It is fantastic to return to BMW M Motorsport after so many years – the place it all started for me in Formula BMW Europe.

"I am looking forward to the new challenges, which will include being part of the test programme for the WEC entry in 2024 with the BMW M Hybrid V8.

"The prospect of driving this car and, in doing so, becoming part of a new golden era of motor racing is great motivation."

It emerged last weekend in London that Frijns would be departing the Abt Cupra Formula E squad after a difficult season in which he missed four races due to a wrist injury incurred in a Mexico opening lap crash.

Pole position in Berlin was the high point as he ended the first season of Gen3 competition with six points.

shares
comments

Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Horner: Perez's "brave" Hungary F1 performance a "statement drive"

Horner: Perez's "brave" Hungary F1 performance a "statement drive"

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Horner: Perez's "brave" Hungary F1 performance a "statement drive" Horner: Perez's "brave" Hungary F1 performance a "statement drive"

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Robin Frijns More
Robin Frijns
Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I

Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico

Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico

More
BMW Motorsport
Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals

Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals

IMSA

Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

BMW's British rising star aiming for an LMDh future

BMW's British rising star aiming for an LMDh future

GT

BMW's British rising star aiming for an LMDh future BMW's British rising star aiming for an LMDh future

Latest news

WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win

WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win

Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat

Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat

Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone

MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Plus
Plus
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation
Gary Watkins

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe