Isotta Fraschini abandons plan for WEC debut in 2023
Revived Italian marque Isotta Fraschini has abandoned plans to race its new Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship this year.
Isotta had hoped to race the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione at the Bahrain WEC finale in November on a non-points, invitational basis ahead of its full entry into the series with Vector Sport next year, though it had already backed away from a firm commitment to do so when it demonstrated the car the Monza round last month.
Now, it has confirmed that the debut for the Tipo 6 hybrid with Vector will be delayed until 10-hour race at Qatar early next March at the start of the British team’s planned one-car assault on the 2024 series.
Isotta motorsport boss Claudio Berro explained that contesting the Bahrain 8 Hours on 4 November would prove problematical because it falls just before the dates it has been given for the Tipo 6 to undergo final homologation in the Sauber wind tunnel and then the FIA logistic and technical centre in France.
“It is now 100% we will not do Bahrain,” Berro told Autosport.
“The homologation of the car is now fixed for mid-November, so it is not possible.
“We will continue testing until the end of October and then concentrate on preparing the car for homologation.”
Maurizio Mediani, Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Competizione
Photo by: Isotta Fraschini
He added that the dates set for the homologation mean that Isotta will not be able to test in Bahrain straight after the race, which had also been a possibility.
Berro didn’t rule out Isotta traveling to the Middle East to take part in a WEC group test at the Losail circuit in Qatar in early December.
Isotta will continue its development programme at Monza this weekend when it will join the WRT BMW team, with which new factory signing Robin Frijns is expected to get his first test in the M Hybrid V8 LMDh.
The two-day test will be the first time that Vector drivers Gabriel Aubry and Ryan Cullen have joined the test programme alongside Marco Bonanomi and Jean-Karl Vernay, who have shared driving duties since Maurizio Mediani undertook the shakedown of the Tipo 6 at Vallelunga in April.
The first Tipo 6 chassis will then travel to Mugello for a further two days of testing on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Berro described the two days at Monza as “an important test” for Isotta.
“We will have lap times from the WEC race at Monza, so we can begin to understand where we are,” he explained.
Isotta has now completed approximately 5000km of testing, with a planned target of between 10-12,000km prior to homologation in November.
Planned debut for Isotta Hypercar postponed to Bahrain WEC round
Planned debut for Isotta Hypercar postponed to Bahrain WEC round Planned debut for Isotta Hypercar postponed to Bahrain WEC round
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin
IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche
IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding
IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding
Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance
Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.