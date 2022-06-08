Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Glickenhaus, Alpine will make Le Mans "very difficult" for Toyota Next / Ferrari hit by power reduction in latest Le Mans BoP tweak
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Porsche braced for "hard" Le Mans due to lack of BoP changes

Porsche drivers Gianmaria Bruni and Frederic Makowiecki fear the German marque could be on for another tough Le Mans 24 Hours based on the Balance of Performance in the GTE Pro class.

Jamie Klein
By:
Porsche braced for "hard" Le Mans due to lack of BoP changes

Since the introduction of the current 911 RSR-19 in time for the 2020 edition, Porsche has never been in contention for honours at the Circuit de la Sarthe, struggling for performance in comparison to rival marques Ferrari and Corvette last year.

While Porsche has expressed its intention to atone for its poor showings of the past two seasons with a win on its GTE Pro swansong outing, Bruni says the lack of BoP changes for the RSR-19 this time around makes it hard to be optimistic.

That’s despite the #91 car the Italian shares with Richard Lietz and Makowiecki setting the third-fastest time on Sunday’s test day, 0.262 seconds behind the pace-setting Corvette C8.R.

Afterwards, event organiser Automobile Club de l'Ouest issued a bulletin that said Ferrari's performance would be trimmed by a revised turbo boost pressure curve and a reduction in fuel capacity.

“It’s hard to say where we will be,” Bruni told Autosport ahead of Wednesday’s opening practice session. “Also last year at the test day we looked competitive and then in the race we didn’t have any chance at all. 

“Nothing has changed from last year in terms of our performance from last year. We’ll see how we go in practice and qualifying, but I don’t see a big difference from last year, because nothing has been changed.”

Makowiecki added that he was “surprised” that the power and weight of the 911 RSR-19 remain unchanged from the 2021 race.

“I have not such high expectations, because we were also optimistic for the last two years, and then in the race we were not in the game,” the Frenchman told Autosport.

“In the first two hours of the race, we will clearly discover if we are there or not.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE Pro of Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE Pro of Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“When you have been disappointed several times, you approach things in a different way. You try to concentrate on the things you can have an impact on. 

“We expected to be there the last two years, and if you see the same BoP this year, then it’s normal to think it can be hard.

“I have learned in recent years to be satisfied just to do a good job for yourself, because there are too many parameters that are not in your hands.”

Laurens Vanthoor, who was part of the last Porsche crew that won in the GTE Pro class in 2018, struck a slightly more optimistic note on his return to La Sarthe after a one-year absence.

The Belgian, who shares the #92 car with Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen, said he trusts the rulemakers to give Porsche a fighting chance.

“I always try not to think about the BoP, because it can consume a lot of energy and create negativity,” Vanthoor said. “It’s not something we can control as drivers. 

“This year there have been some rule changes which I think have some influence on how the BoP is working. I think the ACO is doing the best they can to give us a chance. 

“I don’t want to go into the race with the mindset of ‘the BoP is shit, so we’ll have a shit race’, or I might as well stay at home.”

Pressed on the rule changes giving him some hope of an improved showing, he added: “As far as I understand, it’s the way they look at how manufacturers perform, how things are measured, to stop people not showing their cards. But it’s so hard to know what the others are doing. 

“That’s the difficult thing, you don’t really know until the race starts, and by then it’s too late. That’s what happened the last two years, and then it ends up being a very long 24 hours.”

shares
comments

Related video

Glickenhaus, Alpine will make Le Mans "very difficult" for Toyota
Previous article

Glickenhaus, Alpine will make Le Mans "very difficult" for Toyota
Next article

Ferrari hit by power reduction in latest Le Mans BoP tweak

Ferrari hit by power reduction in latest Le Mans BoP tweak
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

More
Gianmaria Bruni
Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere
WEC

Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere

Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing
Le Mans

Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing

Spa WEC: Toyota ahead in FP3 with Kobayashi, Porsche's Bruni tops GTE
WEC

Spa WEC: Toyota ahead in FP3 with Kobayashi, Porsche's Bruni tops GTE

Porsche Team More
Porsche Team
Gen3 Formula E car offers "good step up", mixed reviews on "rock" Hankook tyres Marrakesh E-Prix
Formula E

Gen3 Formula E car offers "good step up", mixed reviews on "rock" Hankook tyres

Campbell prefers IMSA seat to WEC with works Porsche 963 LMDh
IMSA

Campbell prefers IMSA seat to WEC with works Porsche 963 LMDh

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Plus
Formula E

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

Latest news

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans
European Le Mans European Le Mans

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Plus

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.