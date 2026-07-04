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Race report
Formula E Shanghai ePrix I

Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Wehrlein dominates in both dry and wet for victory

Pascal Wehrlein converts pole into a well-deserved victory in the first ePrix of the Shanghai weekend, keeping clear at the front amid rain and a safety car restart

Francesco Corghi
Published:
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Formula E Team

Photo by: Getty Images

Pascal Wehrlein dominated the opening race of the Shanghai Formula E round as he converted pole into victory despite rain and a safety car intervention.

Having retained the lead form pole, the Porsche driver only briefly handed top spot to Jake Dennis, before pitting at the end of lap 15 and then cycling into the lead once everyone had completed their stops.

The much-anticipated rain, which had forced organisers to revise the schedule, had started to fall from lap 5 and intensified after the stops, forcing officials to send out the safety car on lap 19, - denying those who had just started an Attack Mode.

Among them were Edoardo Mortara, who had climbed to third, but also Pepe Martì, Dan Ticktum and Nick Cassidy.

The safety car released the field on lap 22 – adding one lap to the race duration – and Wehrlein immediately activated Attack Mode to try to break away, leaving behind him Antonio Felix da Costa, who was unable to catch him and had to settle for second place by 1.6 seconds.

Behind the Jaguar driver, Andretti’s Dennis completed the podium and Drugovich, the latter able in the closing stages to put a gap between himself and Nyck De Vries, who at the wheel of his Mahindra made a fantastic comeback from the back of the field to fifth place.

Maximilian Guenther, DS penske

Maximilian Guenther, DS penske

Photo by: DPPI

Jean-Eric Vergne had indeed been in contention for the top five but got sucked into the midfield battles in the second part of the race, partly due to contact with Mortara that unsettled him and made him lose touch with the leading group. The Citroen driver took sixth after beating Joel Eriksson to the line who was charging back with his Envision.

Mitch Evans also has reasons to complain about a race that had seen him start among the frontrunners and then drop down the order to eighth place at the finish. The Jaguar driver still leads the Formula E standings but his advantage has been slashed to three points by Wehrlein.

DS Penske’s Maximilian Guenther and Mortara rounded out the top 10, with the Mahindra driver investigated post-race for the contact with Vergne.

The second Shanghai Formula E race will take place at 5:05am UK time, after the schedule changes due to the weather precautions.

Formula E Shanghai E-Prix results

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 30

40'30.411

   135.3 25  
2 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Jaguar Racing 13 30

+1.633

40'32.044

 1.633 135.2 18  
3 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 27 30

+4.709

40'35.120

 3.076 135.0 15  
4 Brazil F. Drugovich Andretti Formula E 28 30

+5.425

40'35.836

 0.716 135.0 12  
5 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 30

+8.407

40'38.818

 2.982 134.8 10  
6 France J. Vergne Citroën Racing 25 30

+12.497

40'42.908

 4.090 134.6 8  
7 Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 14 30

+12.714

40'43.125

 0.217 134.6 6  
8 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 30

+14.120

40'44.531

 1.406 134.5 4  
9 Germany M. Gunther DS Penske 7 30

+14.674

40'45.085

 0.554 134.5 2  
10 Switzerland N. Müller Porsche Team 51 30

+15.749

40'46.160

 1.075 134.4    
11 Barbados Z. Maloney LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 22 30

+16.375

40'46.786

 0.626 134.4    
12 United Kingdom D. Ticktum Cupra Kiro 33 30

+17.927

40'48.338

 1.552 134.3    
13 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams 1 30

+18.858

40'49.269

 0.931 134.3    
14
P. Martí Cupra Kiro
 3 30

+20.103

40'50.514

 1.245 134.2    
15 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 30

+20.167

40'50.578

 0.064 134.2    
16 United Kingdom T. Barnard DS Penske 77 30

+20.684

40'51.095

 0.517 134.2    
17 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 30

+21.068

40'51.479

 0.384 134.1    
18 Brazil L. di Grassi LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 11 30

+21.145

40'51.556

 0.077 134.1    
19 New Zealand N. Cassidy Citroën Racing 37 30

+37.715

41'08.126

 16.570 133.2    
20 France N. Nato Nissan e.Dams 23 29

+1 Lap

40'52.086

 1 Lap 129.6    
View full results

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