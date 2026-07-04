Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Wehrlein dominates in both dry and wet for victory
Pascal Wehrlein converts pole into a well-deserved victory in the first ePrix of the Shanghai weekend, keeping clear at the front amid rain and a safety car restart
Photo by: Getty Images
Pascal Wehrlein dominated the opening race of the Shanghai Formula E round as he converted pole into victory despite rain and a safety car intervention.
Having retained the lead form pole, the Porsche driver only briefly handed top spot to Jake Dennis, before pitting at the end of lap 15 and then cycling into the lead once everyone had completed their stops.
The much-anticipated rain, which had forced organisers to revise the schedule, had started to fall from lap 5 and intensified after the stops, forcing officials to send out the safety car on lap 19, - denying those who had just started an Attack Mode.
Among them were Edoardo Mortara, who had climbed to third, but also Pepe Martì, Dan Ticktum and Nick Cassidy.
The safety car released the field on lap 22 – adding one lap to the race duration – and Wehrlein immediately activated Attack Mode to try to break away, leaving behind him Antonio Felix da Costa, who was unable to catch him and had to settle for second place by 1.6 seconds.
Behind the Jaguar driver, Andretti’s Dennis completed the podium and Drugovich, the latter able in the closing stages to put a gap between himself and Nyck De Vries, who at the wheel of his Mahindra made a fantastic comeback from the back of the field to fifth place.
Maximilian Guenther, DS penske
Photo by: DPPI
Jean-Eric Vergne had indeed been in contention for the top five but got sucked into the midfield battles in the second part of the race, partly due to contact with Mortara that unsettled him and made him lose touch with the leading group. The Citroen driver took sixth after beating Joel Eriksson to the line who was charging back with his Envision.
Mitch Evans also has reasons to complain about a race that had seen him start among the frontrunners and then drop down the order to eighth place at the finish. The Jaguar driver still leads the Formula E standings but his advantage has been slashed to three points by Wehrlein.
DS Penske’s Maximilian Guenther and Mortara rounded out the top 10, with the Mahindra driver investigated post-race for the contact with Vergne.
The second Shanghai Formula E race will take place at 5:05am UK time, after the schedule changes due to the weather precautions.
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix results
RACE
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|30
|
40'30.411
|135.3
|25
|2
|A. Felix da Costa Jaguar Racing
|13
|30
|
+1.633
40'32.044
|1.633
|135.2
|18
|3
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|27
|30
|
+4.709
40'35.120
|3.076
|135.0
|15
|4
|F. Drugovich Andretti Formula E
|28
|30
|
+5.425
40'35.836
|0.716
|135.0
|12
|5
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|30
|
+8.407
40'38.818
|2.982
|134.8
|10
|6
|J. Vergne Citroën Racing
|25
|30
|
+12.497
40'42.908
|4.090
|134.6
|8
|7
|J. Eriksson Envision Racing
|14
|30
|
+12.714
40'43.125
|0.217
|134.6
|6
|8
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|30
|
+14.120
40'44.531
|1.406
|134.5
|4
|9
|M. Gunther DS Penske
|7
|30
|
+14.674
40'45.085
|0.554
|134.5
|2
|10
|N. Müller Porsche Team
|51
|30
|
+15.749
40'46.160
|1.075
|134.4
|11
|Z. Maloney LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM
|22
|30
|
+16.375
40'46.786
|0.626
|134.4
|12
|D. Ticktum Cupra Kiro
|33
|30
|
+17.927
40'48.338
|1.552
|134.3
|13
|O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams
|1
|30
|
+18.858
40'49.269
|0.931
|134.3
|14
|
P. Martí Cupra Kiro
|3
|30
|
+20.103
40'50.514
|1.245
|134.2
|15
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|30
|
+20.167
40'50.578
|0.064
|134.2
|16
|T. Barnard DS Penske
|77
|30
|
+20.684
40'51.095
|0.517
|134.2
|17
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|30
|
+21.068
40'51.479
|0.384
|134.1
|18
|L. di Grassi LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM
|11
|30
|
+21.145
40'51.556
|0.077
|134.1
|19
|N. Cassidy Citroën Racing
|37
|30
|
+37.715
41'08.126
|16.570
|133.2
|20
|N. Nato Nissan e.Dams
|23
|29
|
+1 Lap
40'52.086
|1 Lap
|129.6
|View full results
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