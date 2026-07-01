Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Super Formula

Ohta tops Super Formula Fuji test fresh from IMSA Watkins Glen round

The test also saw Giuliano Alesi make a return to Super Formula after a three-year break

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Published:
Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Super Formula points leader Kakunoshin Ohta went fastest in this week’s in-season test at Fuji, as Giuliano Alesi made his first outing in the category for three years.

Ohta set the quickest time of 1m22.361s aboard his Honda-powered Dandelion Racing car at the very end of the afternoon session on the second day of the two-day test, during the second of two 10-minute runs reserved for qualifying simulations.

That effort was enough to edge out Igor Fraga, who was comfortably fastest on the opening day of the test on Tuesday, by a slender margin of 0.017s off the top spot.

Ohta only barely made it to Fuji in time for the start of testing on Tuesday morning, having flown back to Japan after his appearance in last weekend’s IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Watkins Glen for Acura Meyer Shank Racing.

He showed no ill-effects of his hectic schedule as he topped the opening session, and ended up fourth behind Nakajima Racing driver Fraga, lead Toyota runner Sho Tsuboi (TOM’S) and Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion) in the afternoon that day.

More favourable conditions on Wednesday proved conducive to fast lap times as both Ohta and Fraga dipped under last year’s Fuji pole record of 1m22.417s.

Tsuboi was again best of the Toyota runners in third, 0.146s off the pace, while Rookie Racing’s Nirei Fukuzumi was fourth at the track where he is poised to make his Formula 1 test debut later this month as part of the Haas team’s TPC event.

Fukuzumi will test an F1 car with Haas later this year

Fukuzumi will test an F1 car with Haas later this year

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Fraga’s Nakajima team-mate Ren Sato, fastest on Wednesday morning, completed the top five for both the afternoon and the test as a whole.

Tomoki Nojiri led the Team Mugen charge in sixth, but his reigning champion team-mate Ayumu Iwasa was only a subdued 15th-fastest.

Makino ended up 11th-fastest in the second Dandelion car, 0.567s adrift of Ohta.

Meanwhile, Alesi was handed the chance to drive for KCMG on both days of the test as he auditioned to take over the seat that should have been occupied by Kalle Rovanpera before the Finn's last-minute withdrawal.

The son of ex-Formula 1 racer Jean Alesi, who last raced in Super Formula in 2023 before being ejected from his TOM’S drive mid-season, ended up 25th and last overall with a best time of 1m24.012s, which was 1.651s off the pace.

Alesi started the test in Kenta Yamashita’s regular KCMG #8 car in the first session before switching across to the #9, which has been driven this year by Seita Nonaka in the absence of Rovanpera, for the remainder of the test.

Ayumu Iwasa, TEAM MUGEN AUTOBACS

Ayumu Iwasa, TEAM MUGEN AUTOBACS

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Yamashita was 14th-fastest in the #8, having sampled the Hitech-operated #9 car on Tuesday morning.

The other driver change of note for the test concerned B-Max Racing, which elected to install Super Formula Lights driver Evan Giltaire for a single session on Wednesday morning as part of an evaluation for a potential 2027 race seat.

Giltaire, who sits third in the Lights standings with three wins to his name, turned heads with the fifth-fastest time in that session, before the team’s regular driver Yuto Nomura returned to the cockpit, going 12th-fastest in the afternoon.

Read Also:

Super Formula returns to Fuji on 17-19 July for its next races, including a Sunday morning sprint race that replaces the cancelled Autopolis round in April.

Nonaka is expected to race the #9 KCMG car for the sprint as he qualified it at Autopolis, and the rules do not permit driver changes after qualifying.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Rovanpera set to resume motorsport career after health issue

Top Comments
More from
Jamie Klein

Super Formula Suzuka: Fukuzumi sees off Iwasa for Rookie Racing's first win

Super Formula
Super Formula
Suzuka
Super Formula Suzuka: Fukuzumi sees off Iwasa for Rookie Racing's first win

Super Formula Suzuka: Fenestraz wins chaotic opening race

Super Formula
Super Formula
Suzuka
Super Formula Suzuka: Fenestraz wins chaotic opening race

How Super Formula deals with the problem F1 has been unable to solve

Super Formula
Super Formula
Motegi
How Super Formula deals with the problem F1 has been unable to solve
More from
Kakunoshin Ohta

Super Formula Motegi: Ohta scores back-to-back wins

Super Formula
Super Formula
Motegi
Super Formula Motegi: Ohta scores back-to-back wins

The burgeoning talent aiming to emulate Sato and follow an IndyCar champion's path

Super Formula
Super Formula
Autopolis
The burgeoning talent aiming to emulate Sato and follow an IndyCar champion's path

Ohta edges Iwasa by 0.2s to take third Super Formula win in a row

Super Formula
Super Formula
Suzuka
Ohta edges Iwasa by 0.2s to take third Super Formula win in a row

Latest news

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

General
MISC General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Autosport Retro video: Remembering the 1987 British GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
British GP
Autosport Retro video: Remembering the 1987 British GP

Williams plans “almost entirely new car” by Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Williams plans “almost entirely new car” by Azerbaijan GP

Ohta tops Super Formula Fuji test fresh from IMSA Watkins Glen round

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Ohta tops Super Formula Fuji test fresh from IMSA Watkins Glen round