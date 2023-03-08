Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence
IndyCar racer Simon Pagenaud will return to the Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time in over a decade this year after securing an LMP2 seat with Cool Racing.
The 2016 IndyCar champion and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner will share an ORECA 07-Gibson entered by Cool Racing with Reshad De Gerus and Vladislav Lomko in the centenary edition of the French enduro, joining the 24-car LMP2 field.
It will mark the French driver’s first race appearance at Circuit de la Sarthe since 2011, when he finished second overall in a Peugeot 908 LMP1 car behind the race-winning Audi R18 TDI.
Although Pagenaud's last race at Le Mans preceded the formation of the present-day World Endurance Championship, he has been a regular in prototypes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in recent seasons and secured back-to-back victories at the Daytona 24 Hours with Meyer Shank Racing this season.
"I'm back to Le Mans! I’m so delighted that the stars have finally aligned for this to happen,” said the 38-year-old, who claimed the American Le Mans Series title in 2010.
“This 2023 season is going to be amazing. The 24 Hours of Daytona, Indianapolis 500, and Le Mans are the number one motorsport events and I’m going to take part in all three of them the same year. I love that!
“I'm looking forward to this great experience. COOL Racing/CLX Motorsport is a young team yet they manage to race at the front in a very competitive class, that’s exciting!”
Pagenaud comes into the Cool Racing lineup to replace Jose Maria Lopez, the Toyota Hypercar racer who will join De Gerus and Lomko for the full European Le Mans Series.
Cool Racing will enter two cars at Le Mans this year, with the second entry to be crewed by fellow ELMS entrants Alexandre Coigny, Nicolas Lapierre and Malthe Jakobsen in the Pro-Am sub-division.
#37 Cool Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Alexandre Coigny, Malthe Jakobsen, Nicolas Lapierre
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
It means Lapierre will be back at Le Mans for a 15th consecutive season, despite stepping down from his Alpine duties to focus on the development of the French manufacturer’s LMDh contender for 2024.
“For this edition, the team’s clearly moving up a gear, lining up two LMP2 ORECA 07s,” said team manager Anthony Megevand.
“It’s both an honour and a great responsibility: we’ll have to be on it and up to Le Mans standard, in the most competitive and jam-packed class! But we’ve devised our programme and composed our crews with this in mind.
“Simon will be of great support to our team on many levels. He’s technical, experienced, and fast. We know him and we want to write a beautiful story together. With Reshad and Vladislav, the #47 car will be a strong contender.”
Related video
Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?
Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title? Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?
Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC
Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC
Meyer Shank Racing announces Pagenaud for Daytona 24 Hours
Meyer Shank Racing announces Pagenaud for Daytona 24 Hours Meyer Shank Racing announces Pagenaud for Daytona 24 Hours
Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2
Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2 Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2
Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS
Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS
Former Toyota LMP1 racer Lapierre becomes Cool Racing shareholder
Former Toyota LMP1 racer Lapierre becomes Cool Racing shareholder Former Toyota LMP1 racer Lapierre becomes Cool Racing shareholder
Latest news
Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction
Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction
WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced
WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced
Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg
Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg
F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA
F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.